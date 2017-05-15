Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
25.57
25.57
25.57
23.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.22
28.02
24.06
26.31
Net Worth
23.35
53.59
49.63
49.56
Minority Interest
Debt
80.04
80.75
70.9
56.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
103.39
134.34
120.53
105.73
Fixed Assets
64.37
68.23
84.53
63.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.35
0.44
0.44
0.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.67
1.67
1.67
1.67
Networking Capital
33.9
59.29
32.25
39.12
Inventories
33.28
35.94
28.63
20.02
Inventory Days
45.02
68.2
52.16
Sundry Debtors
25.11
32.33
13.4
15.67
Debtor Days
40.49
31.92
40.82
Other Current Assets
23.26
23.92
21.03
24.25
Sundry Creditors
-25.31
-12.64
-17.48
-13.02
Creditor Days
15.83
41.64
33.92
Other Current Liabilities
-22.44
-20.26
-13.33
-7.8
Cash
3.09
4.71
1.62
0.83
Total Assets
103.38
134.34
120.51
105.73
