Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.1
(4.76%)
May 15, 2017|03:19:53 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

291.37

153.22

140.08

132.21

yoy growth (%)

90.16

9.37

5.95

Raw materials

-229.85

-110.38

-99.98

-93.61

As % of sales

78.88

72.04

71.37

70.81

Employee costs

-15.86

-11.85

-9.9

-9.59

As % of sales

5.44

7.73

7.07

7.26

Other costs

-31.07

-22.61

-20.24

-19.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.66

14.75

14.45

15

Operating profit

14.58

8.37

9.95

9.15

OPM

5

5.46

7.1

6.92

Depreciation

-22.72

-3.6

-3.2

-3.16

Interest expense

-10.21

-4.61

-3.88

-3.72

Other income

23.57

0.24

0.76

0.78

Profit before tax

5.22

0.39

3.62

3.04

Taxes

-0.31

-0.07

-0.72

0

Tax rate

-6.03

-20

-20

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.9

0.31

2.9

3.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.9

0.31

2.9

3.04

yoy growth (%)

1,446.94

-89.06

-4.72

NPM

1.68

0.2

2.07

2.3

