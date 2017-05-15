Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
291.37
153.22
140.08
132.21
yoy growth (%)
90.16
9.37
5.95
Raw materials
-229.85
-110.38
-99.98
-93.61
As % of sales
78.88
72.04
71.37
70.81
Employee costs
-15.86
-11.85
-9.9
-9.59
As % of sales
5.44
7.73
7.07
7.26
Other costs
-31.07
-22.61
-20.24
-19.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.66
14.75
14.45
15
Operating profit
14.58
8.37
9.95
9.15
OPM
5
5.46
7.1
6.92
Depreciation
-22.72
-3.6
-3.2
-3.16
Interest expense
-10.21
-4.61
-3.88
-3.72
Other income
23.57
0.24
0.76
0.78
Profit before tax
5.22
0.39
3.62
3.04
Taxes
-0.31
-0.07
-0.72
0
Tax rate
-6.03
-20
-20
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.9
0.31
2.9
3.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.9
0.31
2.9
3.04
yoy growth (%)
1,446.94
-89.06
-4.72
NPM
1.68
0.2
2.07
2.3
