iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd Share Price

1.1
(4.76%)
May 15, 2017|03:19:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1

Prev. Close

1.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.1

Day's Low

1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:12 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.58%

Non-Promoter- 63.91%

Institutions: 63.91%

Non-Institutions: 26.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

25.57

25.57

25.57

23.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.22

28.02

24.06

26.31

Net Worth

23.35

53.59

49.63

49.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

291.37

153.22

140.08

132.21

yoy growth (%)

90.16

9.37

5.95

Raw materials

-229.85

-110.38

-99.98

-93.61

As % of sales

78.88

72.04

71.37

70.81

Employee costs

-15.86

-11.85

-9.9

-9.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

5.22

0.39

3.62

3.04

Depreciation

-22.72

-3.6

-3.2

-3.16

Tax paid

-0.31

-0.07

-0.72

0

Working capital

31.58

10.26

-2.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

90.16

9.37

5.95

Op profit growth

74.25

-15.93

8.8

EBIT growth

208.23

-33.35

11.01

Net profit growth

1,446.94

-89.06

-4.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

153.22

140.08

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

153.22

140.08

Other Operating Income

0.25

0.75

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

SANJAY KUMAR KAUSHIK

Additional Director

KISHAN SHARMA LAL

Managing Director

SUDHIR KUMAR KHAITAN

Additional Director

SANGITA

Company Secretary

CHANDRA PRAKASH VAID

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd

Summary

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in 1968 with the name Anil Steel and Industries Ltd. The company was established with an ambition of becoming the market leader in the manufacturing of Hardened and Tempered (H&T) steel strips. The technical assistance and equipments were provided by Hoesch werke Hohenlimburg Schwele A.G., Germany for producing for H&T lines.The company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company. They manufacture and market hardened and tempered steel strips. The company is a part Shalimar group which is engaged in diversified Industries like paper, automobiles, non ferrous, steel, electronics, pharmaceuticals, jute, and corporate services. In the year 1984, the company installed 4 Hi Cold rolling mills as a measure of backward integration. Also, they undertook tow major expansions for keep the pace with the increasing Domestic and Export markets. The first major expansion was during the year 1993-94 for new H&T line followed by the second major expansion in the year 1996 with installation of a Modern 4 Hi cold rolling mill with automatic gauge controls from Frohling Germany.During the year 1993-94, the name of the company was changed from Anil Steel and Industries Ltd to ASIL Industries Ltd. During the year 2004-05, the name of the company was further changed from ASIL Industries Ltd to Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd.The company is equipped with a highly qualified technical team and latest manufacturing facilities a
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.