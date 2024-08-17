Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1
Prev. Close₹1.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.1
Day's Low₹1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
25.57
25.57
25.57
23.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.22
28.02
24.06
26.31
Net Worth
23.35
53.59
49.63
49.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
291.37
153.22
140.08
132.21
yoy growth (%)
90.16
9.37
5.95
Raw materials
-229.85
-110.38
-99.98
-93.61
As % of sales
78.88
72.04
71.37
70.81
Employee costs
-15.86
-11.85
-9.9
-9.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
5.22
0.39
3.62
3.04
Depreciation
-22.72
-3.6
-3.2
-3.16
Tax paid
-0.31
-0.07
-0.72
0
Working capital
31.58
10.26
-2.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
90.16
9.37
5.95
Op profit growth
74.25
-15.93
8.8
EBIT growth
208.23
-33.35
11.01
Net profit growth
1,446.94
-89.06
-4.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
153.22
140.08
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
153.22
140.08
Other Operating Income
0.25
0.75
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
SANJAY KUMAR KAUSHIK
Additional Director
KISHAN SHARMA LAL
Managing Director
SUDHIR KUMAR KHAITAN
Additional Director
SANGITA
Company Secretary
CHANDRA PRAKASH VAID
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd
Summary
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in 1968 with the name Anil Steel and Industries Ltd. The company was established with an ambition of becoming the market leader in the manufacturing of Hardened and Tempered (H&T) steel strips. The technical assistance and equipments were provided by Hoesch werke Hohenlimburg Schwele A.G., Germany for producing for H&T lines.The company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company. They manufacture and market hardened and tempered steel strips. The company is a part Shalimar group which is engaged in diversified Industries like paper, automobiles, non ferrous, steel, electronics, pharmaceuticals, jute, and corporate services. In the year 1984, the company installed 4 Hi Cold rolling mills as a measure of backward integration. Also, they undertook tow major expansions for keep the pace with the increasing Domestic and Export markets. The first major expansion was during the year 1993-94 for new H&T line followed by the second major expansion in the year 1996 with installation of a Modern 4 Hi cold rolling mill with automatic gauge controls from Frohling Germany.During the year 1993-94, the name of the company was changed from Anil Steel and Industries Ltd to ASIL Industries Ltd. During the year 2004-05, the name of the company was further changed from ASIL Industries Ltd to Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd.The company is equipped with a highly qualified technical team and latest manufacturing facilities a
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.