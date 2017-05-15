iifl-logo-icon 1
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.1
(4.76%)
May 15, 2017

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

5.22

0.39

3.62

3.04

Depreciation

-22.72

-3.6

-3.2

-3.16

Tax paid

-0.31

-0.07

-0.72

0

Working capital

31.58

10.26

-2.38

Other operating items

Operating

13.76

6.96

-2.68

Capital expenditure

2.92

58.8

0.59

Free cash flow

16.68

65.76

-2.08

Equity raised

47.17

52.37

60.67

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

29.47

26.55

38.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

93.32

144.69

96.81

