Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
5.22
0.39
3.62
3.04
Depreciation
-22.72
-3.6
-3.2
-3.16
Tax paid
-0.31
-0.07
-0.72
0
Working capital
31.58
10.26
-2.38
Other operating items
Operating
13.76
6.96
-2.68
Capital expenditure
2.92
58.8
0.59
Free cash flow
16.68
65.76
-2.08
Equity raised
47.17
52.37
60.67
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
29.47
26.55
38.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
93.32
144.69
96.81
