Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd Summary

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in 1968 with the name Anil Steel and Industries Ltd. The company was established with an ambition of becoming the market leader in the manufacturing of Hardened and Tempered (H&T) steel strips. The technical assistance and equipments were provided by Hoesch werke Hohenlimburg Schwele A.G., Germany for producing for H&T lines.The company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company. They manufacture and market hardened and tempered steel strips. The company is a part Shalimar group which is engaged in diversified Industries like paper, automobiles, non ferrous, steel, electronics, pharmaceuticals, jute, and corporate services. In the year 1984, the company installed 4 Hi Cold rolling mills as a measure of backward integration. Also, they undertook tow major expansions for keep the pace with the increasing Domestic and Export markets. The first major expansion was during the year 1993-94 for new H&T line followed by the second major expansion in the year 1996 with installation of a Modern 4 Hi cold rolling mill with automatic gauge controls from Frohling Germany.During the year 1993-94, the name of the company was changed from Anil Steel and Industries Ltd to ASIL Industries Ltd. During the year 2004-05, the name of the company was further changed from ASIL Industries Ltd to Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd.The company is equipped with a highly qualified technical team and latest manufacturing facilities and technologies. At present, the company is capable of manufacturing 20000 MT per annum of Cold Rolled and Spheriodized Annealed Steel Strips, 12000 MT per annum of Hardened and Tempered steel strips (H & T) and 3,60,000 pcs per annum of Circular Saws /Steel Discs.The company is a market leader in their wide product range in India. The production unit is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. They are having the extensive network of 9 branch offices all over the country which includes New Delhi, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and other major cities. They export their products to countries like USA, Europe, South East Asia, Mediterranean countries, the Middle East, all SAARC countries, South America and North America. The company has succeeded in establishing themselves as a reliable and trust worthy name in very quality conscious and competitive overseas market spread over 40 countries all over the world.