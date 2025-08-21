No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.03
-4.63
-10.45
-10.33
Net Worth
21.03
7.37
1.55
1.67
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,077.75
|71.58
|1,56,555.63
|649.8
|0.65
|3,479.3
|190.22
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,916.15
|61.08
|86,441.93
|397
|0.25
|2,966.01
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,336.1
|122.44
|54,034.26
|105.07
|0.19
|571.08
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,285
|0
|43,279.2
|-29.98
|0
|1,018.29
|50.62
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,386.65
|57.32
|37,202.35
|185
|0.09
|1,174
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Punitkumar R Rasadia
Whole Time Director
Meet Atulkumar Vachhani
Non Executive Director
Mamata Punitkumar Rasadia
Independent Director
Kannepalli Krishna Murty
Independent Director
SHAILESH KANTILAL THAKKAR
Independent Director
Anandbhai Natwerlal Katkoria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada
101/102 Silvercoin Complex Opp,
Crystal Mall Kalawad Road,
Gujarat - 360005
Tel: +91 281 2562538/39
Website: http://www.anlon.in
Email: cs@anloncro.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Anlon Healthcare Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.