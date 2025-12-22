iifl-logo

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price

Dec 26, 2025|04:01:00 PM

  • Open2.1
  • Day's High2.1
  • 52 Wk High2.64
  • Prev. Close2.12
  • Day's Low2
  • 52 Wk Low 2.12
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2.5
  • Book Value2.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Record Found

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.1

Prev. Close

2.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

2.1

Day's Low

2

52 Week's High

2.64

52 Week's Low

2.12

Book Value

2.5

Face Value

2.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Dec, 2025|10:44 PM

No Record Found

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,231.85

111.542,57,595.834,234.460.065,066.43271.11

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

877.7

224.4839,759.3255.110.06192.6341.18

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

720.95

4825,305.35166.711.111,027.8778.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

271.15

15.1221,197.81531.782.5115,185.1261.28

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

541.35

121.9311,957.6123.470.28275.6267.82

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

3 Synagogue St,

3rd Flr,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup

Company FAQs

What is the Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹5.92 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 0.80 as of 26 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹2.12 and ₹2.64 as of 26 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup?

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

