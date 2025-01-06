iifl-logo-icon 1
ANS Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.6
(-4.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

ANS Industries FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.91

-0.71

-0.2

-0.41

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.29

-0.53

-0.59

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.06

0

0

Working capital

-2.84

-4.12

-8.73

1.99

Other operating items

Operating

-6.08

-5.18

-9.46

0.98

Capital expenditure

-0.58

1.23

0.47

0.11

Free cash flow

-6.66

-3.95

-8.99

1.1

Equity raised

5.58

7.68

8.7

9.42

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.43

12.14

20.86

29.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.34

15.86

20.56

40.05

