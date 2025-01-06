ANS Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.91
-0.71
-0.2
-0.41
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.29
-0.53
-0.59
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.06
0
0
Working capital
-2.84
-4.12
-8.73
1.99
Other operating items
Operating
-6.08
-5.18
-9.46
0.98
Capital expenditure
-0.58
1.23
0.47
0.11
Free cash flow
-6.66
-3.95
-8.99
1.1
Equity raised
5.58
7.68
8.7
9.42
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.43
12.14
20.86
29.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.34
15.86
20.56
40.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.