SectorFMCG
Open₹9.6
Prev. Close₹10.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.6
Day's Low₹9.6
52 Week's High₹15.17
52 Week's Low₹8.27
Book Value₹3.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.26
9.26
9.26
9.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.05
-3.67
-2.03
-0.13
Net Worth
5.21
5.59
7.23
9.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
3.25
3.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-0.33
-36.5
Raw materials
-3.88
0
-1.15
-1.46
As % of sales
0
0
35.59
44.94
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.32
-0.73
-0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.91
-0.71
-0.2
-0.41
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.29
-0.53
-0.59
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.06
0
0
Working capital
-2.84
-4.12
-8.73
1.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-0.33
-36.5
Op profit growth
706.68
-955.51
-102.93
51.16
EBIT growth
314.74
-1,899.9
-123.36
-118.03
Net profit growth
281.96
279.05
-50.12
-165.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
4.19
3.51
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
4.19
3.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Mehinder Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dhuv Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Umesh Kumar
Additional Director
Anubhav Gumber
Additional Director
Shatakshi Vashistha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ANS Industries Ltd
Summary
ANS Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in 1994 with the name ANS Agro Industries Limited. The name of the Company was changed from ANS Agro Industries Limited to ANS Limited on September 29, 2008 and thereafter from ANS Limited to ANS Industries Limited on 8 February, 2012.The Company is in the business of manufacturing and exporting frozen fruits and vegetables with an installed capacity of 8000 tonnes per annum, using the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology. The company has two business segments, namely Food Processing and Constructions. These business activities are supported by an extensive marketing network. It has a state-of-the-art plant located on NH-1, Karnal. Companys headquarters are located in New Delhi.The Company has executed several projects in India for large Indian and multinational companies, such as, Chambal Fertilizers, NTPC, Mangalore Refinery, Toyo Engineering, Tata Fertilisers Ltd, Voltas, IFFCO, Gas Authority of India, Engineers India Limited and Government Departments.During the year 1995-96, the company came out with their maiden public issue of 4,600,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 460 lakh. The issue was oversubscribed by 1.3 times. The company started their commercial production with effect from May 31, 1996. The company got technical know how from Kuhlzentrum Mariental of Germany for installation of Plant and Machinery, technical assistance and latest technology for manufacturing frozen fruits & vegetables and f
The ANS Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ANS Industries Ltd is ₹8.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ANS Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ANS Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ANS Industries Ltd is ₹8.27 and ₹15.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ANS Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.45%, 3 Years at -3.60%, 1 Year at -7.61%, 6 Month at -1.27%, 3 Month at -13.19% and 1 Month at -8.04%.
