ANS Industries Ltd Share Price

9.6
(-4.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.6
  • Day's High9.6
  • 52 Wk High15.17
  • Prev. Close10.07
  • Day's Low9.6
  • 52 Wk Low 8.27
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

ANS Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

9.6

Prev. Close

10.07

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.6

Day's Low

9.6

52 Week's High

15.17

52 Week's Low

8.27

Book Value

3.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ANS Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

ANS Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ANS Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.98%

Non-Promoter- 1.77%

Institutions: 1.77%

Non-Institutions: 45.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ANS Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.26

9.26

9.26

9.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.05

-3.67

-2.03

-0.13

Net Worth

5.21

5.59

7.23

9.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

3.25

3.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-0.33

-36.5

Raw materials

-3.88

0

-1.15

-1.46

As % of sales

0

0

35.59

44.94

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.32

-0.73

-0.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.91

-0.71

-0.2

-0.41

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.29

-0.53

-0.59

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.06

0

0

Working capital

-2.84

-4.12

-8.73

1.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-0.33

-36.5

Op profit growth

706.68

-955.51

-102.93

51.16

EBIT growth

314.74

-1,899.9

-123.36

-118.03

Net profit growth

281.96

279.05

-50.12

-165.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

4.19

3.51

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

4.19

3.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

ANS Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ANS Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Mehinder Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dhuv Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Umesh Kumar

Additional Director

Anubhav Gumber

Additional Director

Shatakshi Vashistha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ANS Industries Ltd

Summary

ANS Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in 1994 with the name ANS Agro Industries Limited. The name of the Company was changed from ANS Agro Industries Limited to ANS Limited on September 29, 2008 and thereafter from ANS Limited to ANS Industries Limited on 8 February, 2012.The Company is in the business of manufacturing and exporting frozen fruits and vegetables with an installed capacity of 8000 tonnes per annum, using the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology. The company has two business segments, namely Food Processing and Constructions. These business activities are supported by an extensive marketing network. It has a state-of-the-art plant located on NH-1, Karnal. Companys headquarters are located in New Delhi.The Company has executed several projects in India for large Indian and multinational companies, such as, Chambal Fertilizers, NTPC, Mangalore Refinery, Toyo Engineering, Tata Fertilisers Ltd, Voltas, IFFCO, Gas Authority of India, Engineers India Limited and Government Departments.During the year 1995-96, the company came out with their maiden public issue of 4,600,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 460 lakh. The issue was oversubscribed by 1.3 times. The company started their commercial production with effect from May 31, 1996. The company got technical know how from Kuhlzentrum Mariental of Germany for installation of Plant and Machinery, technical assistance and latest technology for manufacturing frozen fruits & vegetables and f
Company FAQs

What is the ANS Industries Ltd share price today?

The ANS Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of ANS Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ANS Industries Ltd is ₹8.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ANS Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ANS Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ANS Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ANS Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ANS Industries Ltd is ₹8.27 and ₹15.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ANS Industries Ltd?

ANS Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.45%, 3 Years at -3.60%, 1 Year at -7.61%, 6 Month at -1.27%, 3 Month at -13.19% and 1 Month at -8.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ANS Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ANS Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.99 %
Institutions - 1.77 %
Public - 45.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ANS Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

