Summary

ANS Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in 1994 with the name ANS Agro Industries Limited. The name of the Company was changed from ANS Agro Industries Limited to ANS Limited on September 29, 2008 and thereafter from ANS Limited to ANS Industries Limited on 8 February, 2012.The Company is in the business of manufacturing and exporting frozen fruits and vegetables with an installed capacity of 8000 tonnes per annum, using the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology. The company has two business segments, namely Food Processing and Constructions. These business activities are supported by an extensive marketing network. It has a state-of-the-art plant located on NH-1, Karnal. Companys headquarters are located in New Delhi.The Company has executed several projects in India for large Indian and multinational companies, such as, Chambal Fertilizers, NTPC, Mangalore Refinery, Toyo Engineering, Tata Fertilisers Ltd, Voltas, IFFCO, Gas Authority of India, Engineers India Limited and Government Departments.During the year 1995-96, the company came out with their maiden public issue of 4,600,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 460 lakh. The issue was oversubscribed by 1.3 times. The company started their commercial production with effect from May 31, 1996. The company got technical know how from Kuhlzentrum Mariental of Germany for installation of Plant and Machinery, technical assistance and latest technology for manufacturing frozen fruits & vegetables and f

