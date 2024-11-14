Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ANS Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. We hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on today i.e. 14/11/2024 at its head office at 144/2, Ashram, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110014 interalia considered and approved the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

ANS Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby informed you that Meeting No. 2024-25/03 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 29th day of August 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at the head office of the company at 144/2 Ashram Matura Road New Delhi-110014 interalia To consider and approve the Boards Report along with annexure for the year ended on 31st March 2024. To fix date time and place of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company To fix date of book closure To Appoint Independent directors on the Board of the Company and To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 We hereby inform you that a meeting of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 29.08.2024 interalia: 1. Considered and approved the Board Report for the year 2023-24 2. Fixed the date of 30th AGM of the company which is schedule to be held Monday, the 30th September, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. 3. Fixed the date of Book Closure 4. Approved the Notice of 30th AGM 5. Appointment of Mr. Anubhav Gumber (DIN: 10735997) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) 6. Appointment of Ms. Shatakshi Vashistha (DIN: 10738920) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) 7. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25 Approved & accepted the resignation tendered by Mr. Sidhpat Rai Sahore 9. To Approved & accepted the resignation tendered by Ms. Kamal Saib 10. Reconstitution of Various Committee/s Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

ANS Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and Appointment of Independent Director on the Board. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, Please find attached herewith approved standalone unaudited financial result along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

ANS Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statement for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors Meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 30.05.2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024