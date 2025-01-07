iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ANS Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.16
(-4.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ANS Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

3.25

3.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-0.33

-36.5

Raw materials

-3.88

0

-1.15

-1.46

As % of sales

0

0

35.59

44.94

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.32

-0.73

-0.86

As % of sales

0

0

22.6

26.4

Other costs

-0.22

-0.23

-1.29

-3.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

39.79

96.51

Operating profit

-4.48

-0.55

0.06

-2.21

OPM

0

0

1.99

-67.86

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.29

-0.53

-0.59

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.24

-0.24

Other income

1.84

0.14

0.5

2.63

Profit before tax

-2.91

-0.71

-0.2

-0.41

Taxes

-0.05

-0.06

0

0

Tax rate

2.01

8.42

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.97

-0.77

-0.2

-0.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.97

-0.77

-0.2

-0.41

yoy growth (%)

281.96

279.05

-50.12

-165.36

NPM

0

0

-6.31

-12.61

ANS Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ANS Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.