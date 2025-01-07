Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
3.25
3.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-0.33
-36.5
Raw materials
-3.88
0
-1.15
-1.46
As % of sales
0
0
35.59
44.94
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.32
-0.73
-0.86
As % of sales
0
0
22.6
26.4
Other costs
-0.22
-0.23
-1.29
-3.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
39.79
96.51
Operating profit
-4.48
-0.55
0.06
-2.21
OPM
0
0
1.99
-67.86
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.29
-0.53
-0.59
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.24
-0.24
Other income
1.84
0.14
0.5
2.63
Profit before tax
-2.91
-0.71
-0.2
-0.41
Taxes
-0.05
-0.06
0
0
Tax rate
2.01
8.42
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.97
-0.77
-0.2
-0.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.97
-0.77
-0.2
-0.41
yoy growth (%)
281.96
279.05
-50.12
-165.36
NPM
0
0
-6.31
-12.61
