ANS Industries Ltd Summary

ANS Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in 1994 with the name ANS Agro Industries Limited. The name of the Company was changed from ANS Agro Industries Limited to ANS Limited on September 29, 2008 and thereafter from ANS Limited to ANS Industries Limited on 8 February, 2012.The Company is in the business of manufacturing and exporting frozen fruits and vegetables with an installed capacity of 8000 tonnes per annum, using the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology. The company has two business segments, namely Food Processing and Constructions. These business activities are supported by an extensive marketing network. It has a state-of-the-art plant located on NH-1, Karnal. Companys headquarters are located in New Delhi.The Company has executed several projects in India for large Indian and multinational companies, such as, Chambal Fertilizers, NTPC, Mangalore Refinery, Toyo Engineering, Tata Fertilisers Ltd, Voltas, IFFCO, Gas Authority of India, Engineers India Limited and Government Departments.During the year 1995-96, the company came out with their maiden public issue of 4,600,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 460 lakh. The issue was oversubscribed by 1.3 times. The company started their commercial production with effect from May 31, 1996. The company got technical know how from Kuhlzentrum Mariental of Germany for installation of Plant and Machinery, technical assistance and latest technology for manufacturing frozen fruits & vegetables and frozen fruit pulp.In April 1997, the company started their sales and sent 13 Containers of their Frozen Products to different parts of the World like Europe, Middle East etc. During the year 2002-03, the company had given their plant at Sonepat, Haryana on lease to Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd for a period of 2 years with effect from November 1, 2001 on a lease consideration of Rs 150 lakh per year.In April 2005, the company purchased a Plant including Land & Building for processing Fruits and Vegetables at Karnal from Jagdamba Foods and after making necessary repairs and renewals, the plants was given on lease to Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals for a consideration of Rs 120 lakh per annum with effect from November 1, 2005. During the year 2005-06, the company commenced a new business of construction at Dahej, Gujarat. In May 2005, the company sold their Sonepat Plant (including land, building & other assets) to Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd for a consideration of Rs 12 crore. During the year, the company purchased Agricultural Land for carrying out research for producing and processing good & healthy varieties of Vegetables and Fruits. The land was purchases during the Feb-March 2006.During the year 2006-07, the company had been awarded with the work of site grading for project C2, C3 and C4 for ONGC at Dahej, Gujarat. The company completed the work worth Rs 16.50 crore of total contract volume approximates upto Rs 20 crore. Also, the company obtained a construction project for installation of grading work from IOCL at Panipat.During the year 2007-08, the company completed the Site grading at Dahej. Also, the company was awarded the site grading & deforestation work at IOC Panipat. In November 2007, the company entered into a contract with Bunge S A (a Switzerland based company) for merchant trading of goods & commodities.The lease agreement for Karnal unit expired on November 30, 2007 and the company entered into a fresh lease agreement with Temptation Foods Ltd with effect from December 1, 2007.During the year 2008-09, the company completed the contract with Bunge S A.The own product of pea having brand name Maxxofresh was launched in 2011-12.