iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Antariksh Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1.34
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Antariksh Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.86

0.7

0.51

0.43

Net Worth

1.06

0.9

0.71

0.63

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.06

0.9

0.71

0.63

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.99

0.88

0.65

0.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.32

2.67

0.84

2.86

Debtor Days

51.95

Other Current Assets

0.24

2.31

0.02

0.27

Sundry Creditors

-3.52

-4.04

-0.19

-2.42

Creditor Days

43.96

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

-0.1

Cash

0.07

0.03

0.06

0.02

Total Assets

1.06

0.91

0.71

0.63

Antariksh Indus. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Antariksh Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.