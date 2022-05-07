Antariksh Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.86
0.7
0.51
0.43
Net Worth
1.06
0.9
0.71
0.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.06
0.9
0.71
0.63
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.99
0.88
0.65
0.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.32
2.67
0.84
2.86
Debtor Days
51.95
Other Current Assets
0.24
2.31
0.02
0.27
Sundry Creditors
-3.52
-4.04
-0.19
-2.42
Creditor Days
43.96
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
-0.1
Cash
0.07
0.03
0.06
0.02
Total Assets
1.06
0.91
0.71
0.63
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.