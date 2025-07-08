Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹1.34
Prev. Close₹1.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.34
Day's Low₹1.34
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹80.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.03
P/E0.05
EPS27.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.86
0.7
0.51
0.43
Net Worth
1.06
0.9
0.71
0.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.09
44.41
29.37
10.12
yoy growth (%)
-54.75
51.2
190.13
10,141.43
Raw materials
-17.82
-41.14
-25.8
-9.13
As % of sales
88.71
92.64
87.85
90.22
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
0.15
0.22
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
-0.05
0
Working capital
0.03
0.09
0.16
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.75
51.2
190.13
10,141.43
Op profit growth
-52.04
-33.04
132.73
2,592.06
EBIT growth
-51.59
-33.04
130.8
425.53
Net profit growth
-51.59
-33.04
79.75
516.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bhagwanji Narsi Patel
Director & CFO
Utkarsh Anil Goyal
Independent Director
Sandhya Krishna Karanjavkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Dinesh Kothari
Independent Director
Manish Chandak Heeralal
Office No 609 6th Flr Inizio,
Gracious Rd Chakala Andheri-E,
Maharashtra - 400099
Tel: 91-022-2583 0011
Website: http://www.antarikshindustries.com
Email: antarikshindustrieslimited@gmail.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Antariksh Industries Limited (Formerly known as Chanakya Investments Limited) is a public limited company and was incorporated on 01 October 1974. The company is into the main business activities of r...
