Antariksh Industries Ltd Share Price Live

1.34
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.34
  • Day's High1.34
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.34
  • Day's Low1.34
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value80.5
  • EPS27.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Antariksh Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1.34

Prev. Close

1.34

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.34

Day's Low

1.34

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

80.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.03

P/E

0.05

EPS

27.52

Divi. Yield

0

Antariksh Industries Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

Antariksh Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Antariksh Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:08 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.70%

Non-Promoter- 48.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Antariksh Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.86

0.7

0.51

0.43

Net Worth

1.06

0.9

0.71

0.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

20.09

44.41

29.37

10.12

yoy growth (%)

-54.75

51.2

190.13

10,141.43

Raw materials

-17.82

-41.14

-25.8

-9.13

As % of sales

88.71

92.64

87.85

90.22

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

0.15

0.22

0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

0

Working capital

0.03

0.09

0.16

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.75

51.2

190.13

10,141.43

Op profit growth

-52.04

-33.04

132.73

2,592.06

EBIT growth

-51.59

-33.04

130.8

425.53

Net profit growth

-51.59

-33.04

79.75

516.89

No Record Found

Antariksh Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Antariksh Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bhagwanji Narsi Patel

Director & CFO

Utkarsh Anil Goyal

Independent Director

Sandhya Krishna Karanjavkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Dinesh Kothari

Independent Director

Manish Chandak Heeralal

Registered Office

Office No 609 6th Flr Inizio,

Gracious Rd Chakala Andheri-E,

Maharashtra - 400099

Tel: 91-022-2583 0011

Website: http://www.antarikshindustries.com

Email: antarikshindustrieslimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Antariksh Industries Limited (Formerly known as Chanakya Investments Limited) is a public limited company and was incorporated on 01 October 1974. The company is into the main business activities of r...
Reports by Antariksh Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Antariksh Industries Ltd share price today?

The Antariksh Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Antariksh Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Antariksh Industries Ltd is ₹0.03 Cr. as of 07 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Antariksh Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Antariksh Industries Ltd is 0.05 and 0.02 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Antariksh Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Antariksh Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Antariksh Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Antariksh Industries Ltd?

Antariksh Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.11%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 9.84% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Antariksh Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Antariksh Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.30 %

