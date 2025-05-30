iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Antariksh Industries Ltd Board Meeting

1.34
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:21 PM

Antariksh Indus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202522 May 2025
Antariksh Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations the meeting of Hoard of Directors of Antariksh Industries Limited will be held on Friday 30th May 2025 at 03:00 PM at the Registered office of the company i.e. Mezzanine Area- G/54 Ground Floor Eternity Commercial Premises Co-Op Society LTD. Teen Hath Naka LBS Marg Wagle I.E. Thane 400604 inter alla to transact following business: 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2025. 2. To consider and take on record the Related Party Transactions of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025 3. To consider and appoint Internal Auditor of the Company fur the financial Year 2025-26. 4. Any other business with the permission of the chair AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT MARCH 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :30.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20255 Feb 2025
Quarterly Results This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held at the registered office of the Company at Mezzanine Area- G/54, Ground Floor, Eternity Commercial Premises Co-Op Society Ltd, Teen Hath Naka, L.B.S Marg, Wagle I.E., Thane, 400604 on Friday, 14th February, 2025, commenced at 12.00 P.M. and concluded at 2.30 P.M. has considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended on 31st December, 2024, as per IND-AS pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 20 1 5. Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Antariksh Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended on 3oth September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
Antariksh Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Antariksh Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Consider and Approve Notice of Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-24. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Approved and take on record Notice of Annual General Meeting. 2. Considered and approved the Annual Report for FY 2023-24 3. Considered and approved that the 49th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 09:30 A.M at registered office of the Company. 4. Considered and approved the Closure of Register of Members & Share transfer books of the Company from Tuesday 24th September, 2024 to Monday 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024. 5. Fixed the Cut-off date Monday 23rd September, 2024 to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for E-Voting and fixed commencement and closing date for E-voting i.e. from Friday 27th September, 2024 at 09:00 A.M. to Sunday 29th September, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Antariksh Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 as per IND-AS pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. To consider and take on record appointment of Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. F11346) as the scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24. 3. To consider and take on record Board Report for the FY 2023-24. 4. To consider and accept Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. R S Rajpurohit & Co. Company Secretaries for the FY 2023-24. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held at the registered office of the Company at Mezzanine Area-G/54, Ground Floor, Eternity Commercial Premises Co-Op Society Ltd, Teen Hath Naka, L.B.S. Marg, Wagle I.E., Thane 400604 on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024, commenced at 02.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.30 P.M. has considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved and take on record appointment of Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. F11346) as the scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24. 3. Approved and take on record Board Report for the FY 2023-24. 4. Approved and accept Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. R S Rajpurohit & Co., Company Secretaries for the FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Antariksh Indus.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Antariksh Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.