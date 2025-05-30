Board Meeting 30 May 2025 22 May 2025

Antariksh Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations the meeting of Hoard of Directors of Antariksh Industries Limited will be held on Friday 30th May 2025 at 03:00 PM at the Registered office of the company i.e. Mezzanine Area- G/54 Ground Floor Eternity Commercial Premises Co-Op Society LTD. Teen Hath Naka LBS Marg Wagle I.E. Thane 400604 inter alla to transact following business: 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2025. 2. To consider and take on record the Related Party Transactions of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025 3. To consider and appoint Internal Auditor of the Company fur the financial Year 2025-26. 4. Any other business with the permission of the chair AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT MARCH 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

Quarterly Results This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held at the registered office of the Company at Mezzanine Area- G/54, Ground Floor, Eternity Commercial Premises Co-Op Society Ltd, Teen Hath Naka, L.B.S Marg, Wagle I.E., Thane, 400604 on Friday, 14th February, 2025, commenced at 12.00 P.M. and concluded at 2.30 P.M. has considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended on 31st December, 2024, as per IND-AS pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 20 1 5. Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Antariksh Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended on 3oth September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

Antariksh Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Antariksh Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Consider and Approve Notice of Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-24. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Approved and take on record Notice of Annual General Meeting. 2. Considered and approved the Annual Report for FY 2023-24 3. Considered and approved that the 49th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 09:30 A.M at registered office of the Company. 4. Considered and approved the Closure of Register of Members & Share transfer books of the Company from Tuesday 24th September, 2024 to Monday 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024. 5. Fixed the Cut-off date Monday 23rd September, 2024 to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for E-Voting and fixed commencement and closing date for E-voting i.e. from Friday 27th September, 2024 at 09:00 A.M. to Sunday 29th September, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024