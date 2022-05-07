Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.09
44.41
29.37
10.12
yoy growth (%)
-54.75
51.2
190.13
10,141.43
Raw materials
-17.82
-41.14
-25.8
-9.13
As % of sales
88.71
92.64
87.85
90.22
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
0
As % of sales
0.12
0.05
0.08
0.08
Other costs
-2.16
-3.09
-3.31
-0.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.79
6.95
11.29
8.73
Operating profit
0.07
0.15
0.22
0.09
OPM
0.36
0.34
0.77
0.96
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.07
0.15
0.22
0.09
Taxes
-0.01
-0.03
-0.05
0
Tax rate
-26
-26
-26
-4.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.11
0.16
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.11
0.16
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-51.59
-33.04
79.75
516.89
NPM
0.27
0.25
0.57
0.92
