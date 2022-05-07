iifl-logo
Antariksh Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.34
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

20.09

44.41

29.37

10.12

yoy growth (%)

-54.75

51.2

190.13

10,141.43

Raw materials

-17.82

-41.14

-25.8

-9.13

As % of sales

88.71

92.64

87.85

90.22

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

0

As % of sales

0.12

0.05

0.08

0.08

Other costs

-2.16

-3.09

-3.31

-0.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.79

6.95

11.29

8.73

Operating profit

0.07

0.15

0.22

0.09

OPM

0.36

0.34

0.77

0.96

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.07

0.15

0.22

0.09

Taxes

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

0

Tax rate

-26

-26

-26

-4.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.11

0.16

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.11

0.16

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-51.59

-33.04

79.75

516.89

NPM

0.27

0.25

0.57

0.92

