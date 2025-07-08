Antariksh Industries Ltd Summary

Antariksh Industries Limited (Formerly known as Chanakya Investments Limited) is a public limited company and was incorporated on 01 October 1974. The company is into the main business activities of real estate & trading activities, especially in the close proximity of Mumbai and nearby suburban. The Companys shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 20th April 2015 approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 3 new equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders of the Company on 6th May, 2015 (record date). These Bonus shares are listed and traded on BSE Limited.During the year 2017, the management, as approved by the shareholders, changed the name of company from Chankya Investments Limited to Antariksh Industries Limited in records of Registrar of Companies. There has been trading of 1 share at BSE Limited during the year under review 2019 and thereafter the market size of the Company is Rs. 234,000 (200,000 Equity Shares at Market price of Rs. 1.17/- each).