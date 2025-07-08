iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Antariksh Industries Ltd Company Summary

1.34
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:21 PM

Antariksh Industries Ltd Summary

Antariksh Industries Limited (Formerly known as Chanakya Investments Limited) is a public limited company and was incorporated on 01 October 1974. The company is into the main business activities of real estate & trading activities, especially in the close proximity of Mumbai and nearby suburban. The Companys shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 20th April 2015 approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 3 new equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders of the Company on 6th May, 2015 (record date). These Bonus shares are listed and traded on BSE Limited.During the year 2017, the management, as approved by the shareholders, changed the name of company from Chankya Investments Limited to Antariksh Industries Limited in records of Registrar of Companies. There has been trading of 1 share at BSE Limited during the year under review 2019 and thereafter the market size of the Company is Rs. 234,000 (200,000 Equity Shares at Market price of Rs. 1.17/- each).

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.