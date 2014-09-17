Anup Malleables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
6.79
6.79
6.79
6.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.64
12.75
12.19
11.79
Net Worth
20.43
19.54
18.98
18.58
Minority Interest
Debt
7.01
15.71
27.32
23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.39
2.39
2.47
2.47
Total Liabilities
29.83
37.64
48.77
44.05
Fixed Assets
21.27
16.05
17.26
18.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.93
1.97
2.07
2.24
Networking Capital
3.86
16.29
26.51
23.27
Inventories
9.92
7.37
13.49
10.49
Inventory Days
110.78
97.03
Sundry Debtors
3.62
8.64
8.48
11.16
Debtor Days
69.64
103.23
Other Current Assets
21.18
4.6
7.79
4.89
Sundry Creditors
-0.73
-1.76
-1.5
-1.09
Creditor Days
12.31
10.08
Other Current Liabilities
-30.13
-2.56
-1.75
-2.18
Cash
3.77
3.32
2.94
0.47
Total Assets
29.83
37.63
48.78
44.04
