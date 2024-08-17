SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹17.5
Prev. Close₹17.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹17.5
Day's Low₹17.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹30.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.89
P/E13.36
EPS1.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
6.79
6.79
6.79
6.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.64
12.75
12.19
11.79
Net Worth
20.43
19.54
18.98
18.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.44
39.45
19.28
30.94
yoy growth (%)
12.63
104.63
-37.68
18.72
Raw materials
-16.72
-15.1
-7.8
-14.49
As % of sales
37.64
38.28
40.48
46.82
Employee costs
-4.27
-5.1
-2.27
-2.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.73
0.57
-2.51
0.48
Depreciation
-1.47
-1.31
-1.71
-1.48
Tax paid
-0.27
1.08
-0.58
-0.15
Working capital
5.17
4.97
5.48
-2.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.63
104.63
-37.68
18.72
Op profit growth
25.1
1,213.49
-92.38
61.17
EBIT growth
28.07
-578.32
-123.28
50.21
Net profit growth
-71.96
-549.91
-214.4
-7.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashok Khaitan
Director
Navin Kumar Tulsyan
Director
Sanjeev Choudhary
Whole-time Director
Ayush Agarwalla
Whole-time Director
Suyash Khaitan
Director
Nikeeta Agarwalla
Director
Sushil Kumar
Director
Vikash Agarwal
Director
Amit Agarwal
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Siddharth Agarwal
Summary
