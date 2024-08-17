iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anup Malleables Ltd Share Price

17.5
(1.74%)
Sep 17, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Anup Malleables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

17.5

Prev. Close

17.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

17.5

Day's Low

17.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

30.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.89

P/E

13.36

EPS

1.31

Divi. Yield

0

Anup Malleables Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Anup Malleables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Anup Malleables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:12 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 79.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 79.93%

Non-Promoter- 20.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 20.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Anup Malleables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

6.79

6.79

6.79

6.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.64

12.75

12.19

11.79

Net Worth

20.43

19.54

18.98

18.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.44

39.45

19.28

30.94

yoy growth (%)

12.63

104.63

-37.68

18.72

Raw materials

-16.72

-15.1

-7.8

-14.49

As % of sales

37.64

38.28

40.48

46.82

Employee costs

-4.27

-5.1

-2.27

-2.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.73

0.57

-2.51

0.48

Depreciation

-1.47

-1.31

-1.71

-1.48

Tax paid

-0.27

1.08

-0.58

-0.15

Working capital

5.17

4.97

5.48

-2.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.63

104.63

-37.68

18.72

Op profit growth

25.1

1,213.49

-92.38

61.17

EBIT growth

28.07

-578.32

-123.28

50.21

Net profit growth

-71.96

-549.91

-214.4

-7.16

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Anup Malleables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anup Malleables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashok Khaitan

Director

Navin Kumar Tulsyan

Director

Sanjeev Choudhary

Whole-time Director

Ayush Agarwalla

Whole-time Director

Suyash Khaitan

Director

Nikeeta Agarwalla

Director

Sushil Kumar

Director

Vikash Agarwal

Director

Amit Agarwal

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Siddharth Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anup Malleables Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Anup Malleables Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.