Anup Malleables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.5
(1.74%)
Sep 17, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.44

39.45

19.28

30.94

yoy growth (%)

12.63

104.63

-37.68

18.72

Raw materials

-16.72

-15.1

-7.8

-14.49

As % of sales

37.64

38.28

40.48

46.82

Employee costs

-4.27

-5.1

-2.27

-2.21

As % of sales

9.61

12.94

11.81

7.16

Other costs

-18.79

-15.52

-8.91

-10.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.28

39.35

46.23

34

Operating profit

4.64

3.71

0.28

3.71

OPM

10.45

9.41

1.46

12

Depreciation

-1.47

-1.31

-1.71

-1.48

Interest expense

-2.94

-2.29

-1.91

-2.1

Other income

0.51

0.48

0.82

0.35

Profit before tax

0.73

0.57

-2.51

0.48

Taxes

-0.27

1.08

-0.58

-0.15

Tax rate

-36.78

187.27

23.35

-33.08

Minorities and other

0

0

-0.38

0

Adj. profit

0.46

1.66

-3.49

0.32

Exceptional items

0

0

3.12

0

Net profit

0.46

1.66

-0.36

0.32

yoy growth (%)

-71.96

-549.91

-214.4

-7.16

NPM

1.04

4.21

-1.91

1.04

