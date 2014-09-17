Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.44
39.45
19.28
30.94
yoy growth (%)
12.63
104.63
-37.68
18.72
Raw materials
-16.72
-15.1
-7.8
-14.49
As % of sales
37.64
38.28
40.48
46.82
Employee costs
-4.27
-5.1
-2.27
-2.21
As % of sales
9.61
12.94
11.81
7.16
Other costs
-18.79
-15.52
-8.91
-10.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.28
39.35
46.23
34
Operating profit
4.64
3.71
0.28
3.71
OPM
10.45
9.41
1.46
12
Depreciation
-1.47
-1.31
-1.71
-1.48
Interest expense
-2.94
-2.29
-1.91
-2.1
Other income
0.51
0.48
0.82
0.35
Profit before tax
0.73
0.57
-2.51
0.48
Taxes
-0.27
1.08
-0.58
-0.15
Tax rate
-36.78
187.27
23.35
-33.08
Minorities and other
0
0
-0.38
0
Adj. profit
0.46
1.66
-3.49
0.32
Exceptional items
0
0
3.12
0
Net profit
0.46
1.66
-0.36
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-71.96
-549.91
-214.4
-7.16
NPM
1.04
4.21
-1.91
1.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.