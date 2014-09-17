iifl-logo-icon 1
Anup Malleables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.5
(1.74%)
Sep 17, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.73

0.57

-2.51

0.48

Depreciation

-1.47

-1.31

-1.71

-1.48

Tax paid

-0.27

1.08

-0.58

-0.15

Working capital

5.17

4.97

5.48

-2.18

Other operating items

Operating

4.16

5.31

0.66

-3.33

Capital expenditure

0.82

0.25

-0.45

-2.65

Free cash flow

4.98

5.57

0.2

-5.98

Equity raised

23.51

20.25

20.97

20.38

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

32.54

41.02

14.36

11.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

61.03

66.85

35.54

26.22

