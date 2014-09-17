Anup Malleables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.73
0.57
-2.51
0.48
Depreciation
-1.47
-1.31
-1.71
-1.48
Tax paid
-0.27
1.08
-0.58
-0.15
Working capital
5.17
4.97
5.48
-2.18
Other operating items
Operating
4.16
5.31
0.66
-3.33
Capital expenditure
0.82
0.25
-0.45
-2.65
Free cash flow
4.98
5.57
0.2
-5.98
Equity raised
23.51
20.25
20.97
20.38
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
32.54
41.02
14.36
11.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
61.03
66.85
35.54
26.22
