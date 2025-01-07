iifl-logo-icon 1
Anuroop Packaging Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29
(-2.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4.59

6.36

2.78

2.48

yoy growth (%)

-27.93

129.02

11.73

7.19

Raw materials

-2.8

-3.51

-1.65

-1.61

As % of sales

61.05

55.17

59.56

64.79

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.24

-0.23

-0.06

As % of sales

7.47

3.9

8.45

2.45

Other costs

-0.63

-0.9

-0.55

-0.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.93

14.16

20.08

25.9

Operating profit

0.8

1.7

0.33

0.17

OPM

17.53

26.75

11.89

6.85

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.11

-0.08

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.35

-0.37

-0.24

-0.1

Other income

0.26

0.13

0.07

0.05

Profit before tax

0.56

1.35

0.08

0.07

Taxes

-0.15

-0.34

-0.03

-0.03

Tax rate

-27.08

-25.12

-44.23

-43.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.41

1.01

0.04

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.41

1.01

0.04

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-59.26

2,074.33

18.09

-66.78

NPM

9

15.92

1.67

1.58

