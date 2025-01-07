Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
4.59
6.36
2.78
2.48
yoy growth (%)
-27.93
129.02
11.73
7.19
Raw materials
-2.8
-3.51
-1.65
-1.61
As % of sales
61.05
55.17
59.56
64.79
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.24
-0.23
-0.06
As % of sales
7.47
3.9
8.45
2.45
Other costs
-0.63
-0.9
-0.55
-0.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.93
14.16
20.08
25.9
Operating profit
0.8
1.7
0.33
0.17
OPM
17.53
26.75
11.89
6.85
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.11
-0.08
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.35
-0.37
-0.24
-0.1
Other income
0.26
0.13
0.07
0.05
Profit before tax
0.56
1.35
0.08
0.07
Taxes
-0.15
-0.34
-0.03
-0.03
Tax rate
-27.08
-25.12
-44.23
-43.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.41
1.01
0.04
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.41
1.01
0.04
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-59.26
2,074.33
18.09
-66.78
NPM
9
15.92
1.67
1.58
