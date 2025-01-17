Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.04
Op profit growth
-48.42
EBIT growth
-32.46
Net profit growth
-39.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.37
16.06
EBIT margin
17.28
17.13
Net profit margin
10.57
11.66
RoCE
13.87
RoNW
2.88
RoA
2.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.94
3.2
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.59
2.97
Book value per share
17.8
15.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.78
2.83
P/CEPS
4.6
3.05
P/B
0.41
0.57
EV/EBIDTA
3.06
1.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.44
-22.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
155.88
Inventory days
40.23
Creditor days
-10.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.55
-8.23
Net debt / equity
0.18
-0.07
Net debt / op. profit
1.42
-0.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-19.93
-13.62
Employee costs
-23.33
-15.14
Other costs
-44.35
-55.16
