Anuroop Packaging Ltd Key Ratios

27.95
(-1.90%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.04

Op profit growth

-48.42

EBIT growth

-32.46

Net profit growth

-39.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.37

16.06

EBIT margin

17.28

17.13

Net profit margin

10.57

11.66

RoCE

13.87

RoNW

2.88

RoA

2.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.94

3.2

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.59

2.97

Book value per share

17.8

15.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.78

2.83

P/CEPS

4.6

3.05

P/B

0.41

0.57

EV/EBIDTA

3.06

1.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.44

-22.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

155.88

Inventory days

40.23

Creditor days

-10.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.55

-8.23

Net debt / equity

0.18

-0.07

Net debt / op. profit

1.42

-0.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-19.93

-13.62

Employee costs

-23.33

-15.14

Other costs

-44.35

-55.16

