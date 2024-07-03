iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anuroop Packaging Ltd Share Price

29.63
(-0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.45
  • Day's High31.45
  • 52 Wk High42.3
  • Prev. Close29.92
  • Day's Low29.22
  • 52 Wk Low 17.77
  • Turnover (lac)2.4
  • P/E28.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.62
  • EPS1.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Anuroop Packaging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

31.45

Prev. Close

29.92

Turnover(Lac.)

2.4

Day's High

31.45

Day's Low

29.22

52 Week's High

42.3

52 Week's Low

17.77

Book Value

16.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.75

P/E

28.77

EPS

1.04

Divi. Yield

0

Anuroop Packaging Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Aug, 2024

arrow

Anuroop Packaging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Anuroop Packaging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:54 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.18%

Non-Promoter- 51.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Anuroop Packaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.66

10.66

10.66

7.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.98

4.78

4.04

2.98

Net Worth

16.64

15.44

14.7

10.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4.59

6.36

2.78

2.48

yoy growth (%)

-27.93

129.02

11.73

7.19

Raw materials

-2.8

-3.51

-1.65

-1.61

As % of sales

61.05

55.17

59.56

64.79

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.24

-0.23

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.56

1.35

0.08

0.07

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.11

-0.08

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.34

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

1.13

4.03

1.17

0.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.93

129.02

11.73

7.19

Op profit growth

-52.76

414.92

94.06

79.19

EBIT growth

-46.8

432.23

81.6

274.93

Net profit growth

-59.26

2,074.33

18.09

-66.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

27.85

21.79

15.17

14.06

21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.85

21.79

15.17

14.06

21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.84

0.75

1.29

0.96

0.4

View Annually Results

Anuroop Packaging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anuroop Packaging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Akash Amarnath Sharma

Director

Shweta Akash Sharma

Independent Director

Vinod Nortanmal Choudhary

Independent Director

Khushbu Vijay Chheda

Company Secretary

Shah Pooja Ketan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anuroop Packaging Ltd

Summary

Anuroop Packaging Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Anuroop Packaging Private Limited on October 13, 1995. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Company pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 27, 2017 and name of the Company was changed to Anuroop Packaging Limited on July 02, 2017. Anuroop Packaging Limited is a Maharashtra based premier company. The Company started its business back in year 1995. It deals in manufacturing of corrugated boxes, liners, sheets and kraft rolls. It also provide customized boxes as per the customers requirement and order. Over the 2 decades, the Company has endeavored to achieve excellency in Manufacturing of corrugated boxes and from 2017 it has also added trading of Gum (Turpentine and Dipentene) in its portfolio.Anuroop Packaging is one of the preferred vendor for corrugated boxes. It is engaged in continuous improvement of products and processes to enhance the quality of production and cost competitiveness in order to build value for customers. Anuroop Packaging is a semi-automatic plant and currently running with a rapid growth in terms of turnover and client base.The year 2019-20 has been historic for the Company as Company came out with its Initial Public Offer of 20,30,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 2.63 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 3,30,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 4.29 Crores and 17
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Anuroop Packaging Ltd share price today?

The Anuroop Packaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anuroop Packaging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anuroop Packaging Ltd is ₹32.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anuroop Packaging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anuroop Packaging Ltd is 28.77 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anuroop Packaging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anuroop Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anuroop Packaging Ltd is ₹17.77 and ₹42.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anuroop Packaging Ltd?

Anuroop Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.49%, 3 Years at 22.57%, 1 Year at 34.53%, 6 Month at 29.13%, 3 Month at -13.25% and 1 Month at -8.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anuroop Packaging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anuroop Packaging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Anuroop Packaging Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.