SectorPackaging
Open₹31.45
Prev. Close₹29.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.4
Day's High₹31.45
Day's Low₹29.22
52 Week's High₹42.3
52 Week's Low₹17.77
Book Value₹16.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.75
P/E28.77
EPS1.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.66
10.66
10.66
7.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.98
4.78
4.04
2.98
Net Worth
16.64
15.44
14.7
10.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
4.59
6.36
2.78
2.48
yoy growth (%)
-27.93
129.02
11.73
7.19
Raw materials
-2.8
-3.51
-1.65
-1.61
As % of sales
61.05
55.17
59.56
64.79
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.24
-0.23
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.56
1.35
0.08
0.07
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.11
-0.08
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.34
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
1.13
4.03
1.17
0.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.93
129.02
11.73
7.19
Op profit growth
-52.76
414.92
94.06
79.19
EBIT growth
-46.8
432.23
81.6
274.93
Net profit growth
-59.26
2,074.33
18.09
-66.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
27.85
21.79
15.17
14.06
21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.85
21.79
15.17
14.06
21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.84
0.75
1.29
0.96
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Akash Amarnath Sharma
Director
Shweta Akash Sharma
Independent Director
Vinod Nortanmal Choudhary
Independent Director
Khushbu Vijay Chheda
Company Secretary
Shah Pooja Ketan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Anuroop Packaging Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Anuroop Packaging Private Limited on October 13, 1995. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Company pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 27, 2017 and name of the Company was changed to Anuroop Packaging Limited on July 02, 2017. Anuroop Packaging Limited is a Maharashtra based premier company. The Company started its business back in year 1995. It deals in manufacturing of corrugated boxes, liners, sheets and kraft rolls. It also provide customized boxes as per the customers requirement and order. Over the 2 decades, the Company has endeavored to achieve excellency in Manufacturing of corrugated boxes and from 2017 it has also added trading of Gum (Turpentine and Dipentene) in its portfolio.Anuroop Packaging is one of the preferred vendor for corrugated boxes. It is engaged in continuous improvement of products and processes to enhance the quality of production and cost competitiveness in order to build value for customers. Anuroop Packaging is a semi-automatic plant and currently running with a rapid growth in terms of turnover and client base.The year 2019-20 has been historic for the Company as Company came out with its Initial Public Offer of 20,30,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 2.63 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 3,30,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 4.29 Crores and 17
Read More
The Anuroop Packaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anuroop Packaging Ltd is ₹32.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anuroop Packaging Ltd is 28.77 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anuroop Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anuroop Packaging Ltd is ₹17.77 and ₹42.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anuroop Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.49%, 3 Years at 22.57%, 1 Year at 34.53%, 6 Month at 29.13%, 3 Month at -13.25% and 1 Month at -8.22%.
