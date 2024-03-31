To,

The Members,

Anuroop Packaging Limited,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the 29th Annual report of the business and operations of your Company ("the Company"), along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31,2024. The consolidated performance of the Company and its subsidiary has been referred to wherever required.

1. RESULTS OF OUR OPERATIONS AND STATE OF AFFAIRS:

The financial results of our company, on Standalone & Consolidated basis, for the year ended March 31,2024 is summarised below: -

Current Year Current Year Previous Year Previous Year Particulars as on 31.03.2024 (Figure in %) as on 31.03.2024 (Figure in %) as on 31.03.2023 (Figure in %) as on 31.03.2023 (Figure in ?) Standalone Consolidated (Standalone) (Consolidated) Revenue from operations 13,61,58,114 27,84,85,695 8,02,12,601 21,79,20,574 Other Income 20,37,204 84,46,892 43,81,591 74,99,486 Total Income 13,81,95,318 28,69,32,587 8,45,94,192 22,52,20,060 Less: Depreciation & Amortization 21,54,614 81,74,641 21,50,925 55,56,855 Less: Expenditure 11,97,68,205 22,78,91,322 6,83,71,867 18,31,54,916 Profit before Tax (PBT) 1,62,72,499 5,08,66,625 1,40,71,399 3,67,08,289 Less: Tax (including deferred tax) 42,07,495 1,00,79,916 38,10,056 1,03,04,276 Profit After Tax (PAT) 1,20,65,004 4,07,86,708 1,02,61,343 2,64,04,013 Earning Per Equity Share 1.13 3.84 0.96 2.48

2. BUSINESS OVERVIEW: STANDALONE

The Companys Standalone revenue from operations for FY 2023-24 is Rs. 13,61,58,114 as compared to Rs. 8,02,12,601 of the previous year. The company has earned a net profit of Rs. 1,20,65,004 as against 1,02,61,343 in previous financial year.

CONSOLIDATED

The Companys Consolidated revenue from operations for FY 2023-24 is Rs. 27,84,85,695 as compared to Rs. 21,79,20,574 of the previous year. The company has earned a net profit of Rs. 4,07,86,708 as against 2,64,04,013 in previous financial year.

A detailed discussion on financial and operation performance of the company is given under "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" forming part of this Annual Report.

3. SUBSIDIARY COMPANY AND FINANCIAL DETAILS:

During the year, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of the subsidiary. In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Act, we have prepared the Consolidated financial statements of the Company, which form part of this Annual Report.

Further, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of our subsidiaries in the prescribed format AOC-1 is appended as "Annexure - A". to the Boards report. The statement also provides details of the performance and financial position of the subsidiary, along with the changes that occurred, during fiscal 2024.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Act, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited accounts of its subsidiary, are available on our website, at https://anurooppackaging.com/

4. APPROPRIATIONS:

a. Transfer to Reserves:

The Board of Directors have not proposed to transfer any amount to any Reserve. Therefore, entire profit earned during the financial year 2023-24 have been retained in profit and loss account.

b. Dividend: -

Considering the future requirement of the funds, your director think it prudent not to recommend any Dividend for Financial Year 2023-2024.

5. SHARE CAPITAL: -

During the year under review, there was no change in the Companys share capital. The issued, subscribed and paid- up Equity Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 10,66,30,000/- comprising of 1,06,63,000 Equity Shares of 10/- each.

Further, during the year under review, your Company has neither issued any shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any sweat equity shares.

6. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company in Form MGT-7 for FY 2023-24 is available on the website of the Company at: http://anurooppackaging.com.

7. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS:

There was no change in nature of the business during the financial year 2023-24.

8. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL RETIREMENT BY ROTATION AND SUBSEQUENT RE-APPOINTMENT:

Pursuant to provisions of Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Shweta Sharma (DIN: 06829309) is liable to retire by rotation in the ensuing AGM and being eligible, have offered her candidature for re-appointment. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors have recommended her re-appointment for the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Brief resume, nature of expertise, disclosure of relationship between directors inter-se, details of directorships and committee membership held in other companies of the Directors proposed to be appointed / re- appointed, along with their shareholding in the Company, as stipulated under Secretarial Standard 2 and Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations, is appended as an Annexure to the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

Key Managerial Personnel - Mr. Akash Amarnath Sharma (DIN: 06389102),

Managing Director (MD), Mr. Akshay Amarnath Sharma, Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Pooja Ketan Shah, Company Secretary are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31,2024.

9. CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE:

During the year Mr. Harsh Dharod was appointed as Additional Director on Board of the Company on May 11, 2023 and was regularised as Independent Director (Non- Executive) in the Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2023.

10. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has, inter alia, received the following declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that:

• they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Act, read with the Rules made thereunder, and the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company;

• they have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed under Schedule IV to the Act; and

• they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

• In the opinion of the Board, all Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and hold high standards of integrity required to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

11. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD, BOARD EVALUATION, TRAINING AND FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME & VIGIL MECHANISM:

During the year, eleven (11) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The details of meetings held, Directors attendance, training and familiarisation programme and Annual Board Evaluation process for Directors, policy on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Director, and also remuneration for key managerial personnel and other employees, composition of Audit Committee, establishment of Vigil Mechanism for Directors and employees, form a part of the Corporate Governance Report of this Annual Report.

12. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place a policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has complied with setting up of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. The policy has set guidelines on the redressal and enquiry process that is to be followed by complainants and the ICC, whilst dealing with issues related to sexual harassment at the workplace. All women employees (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) are covered under this policy. The Company has not received any complaints during the year.

13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All RPTs entered during the year were in ordinary course of the business and at arms length basis. No Material RPTs were entered during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the disclosure of RPTs as required under Section 134(3)(h) for details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arms length basis is attached as "Annexure - B".

All Related Party Transactions and subsequent material modifications are placed before the Audit Committee for its review and approval.

In line with the requirements of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated a Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transaction (RPT) & Dealing with Related Party Transactions which is also available on the Companys website at https://anurooppackaging.com/. The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and its Related Parties.

14. PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

The statement containing particulars of employees and the information as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report as "Annexure - C".

15. CORPORATE SOCIAL

RESPONSIBILITY:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

Details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the financial statements.

17. REPORTING OF FRAUDS:

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of the Act and the rules made thereunder.

18. DISCLOSURE ON COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Your directors confirm that the mandatory Secretarial Standards (SS-1 & SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, have been complied with.

19. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Maintaining high standards of Corporate Governance has been fundamental to the business of the Company since its inception. A separate report on Corporate Governance as "Annexure - D". is provided together with a Certificate from the Practising Company Secretary and Statutory Auditor as "Annexure - E & F", respectively; of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Listing Regulations.

A Certificate of the MD and CFO as "Annexure - G".; of the Company in terms of Listing Regulations, inter-alia, confirming the correctness of the financial statements and cash flow statements, adequacy of the internal control measures and reporting of matters to the Audit Committee, is also annexed.

20. ANNUAL SECRETARIAL

COMPLIANCE REPORT:

During the period under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards notified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The Company has also undertaken an audit for FY 2023-24 pursuant to Regulation 24A of the SEBI LODR Regulations. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report has been submitted to the Stock Exchanges on May 29, 2024, which is within 60 days of the end of the financial year ended March 31,2024.

21. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

In terms of provisions of Section 139 of the Act, M/s. Banka & Banka., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No- 100979W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years, to hold office from September 29, 2020, till the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the financial year 2024-2025.

M/s. Banka & Banka, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No- 100979W) have consented and confirmed that their appointment is in accordance with the conditions prescribed in Section 139 of the Act and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and that they meet the eligibility criteria specified in Section 141 of the Act.

The Report given by M/s. Banka & Banka, on the financial statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24 is part of this Annual Report.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. The observations comments and notes of Auditor are self- explanatory and do not call for any further explanation/clarification.

22. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

M/s Bhatia Bhandari & Associates., Chartered Accountant (Registration No. 146499W) were appointed as the Internal Auditors of your Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Act and the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, M/s. Bhatia Bhandari & Associates., Chartered Accountants were appointed by the Board of Directors to conduct internal audit reviews for the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

23. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed M/s Alpi Nehra & Associates, Company Secretaries (COP.No.14202) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the March 31,2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31,2024 as MR-3 is a part of this Annual Report as "Annexure - H". for the Company and "Annexure - I" for the Companys Material Subsidiary and does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

24. DISCLOSURE ON COST RECORDS MAINTENANANCE:

The Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor as pursuant to Section 148 of the

Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

25. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded and protected against losses from unauthorized use or disposition and that transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The Company has an effective system in place for achieving efficiency in operations, optimum and effective utilization of resources, monitoring thereof and compliance with applicable laws. The auditors have also expressed their satisfaction on the adequacy of the internal control systems incorporated by your company.

26. LISTING OF SECURITIES IN STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Companys Equity Shares are presently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

27. MATERIAL CHANGES AND

COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL

POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE

COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

Management does not perceive any material changes occurred during the financial year 2023-24 and subsequent to the close of the financial year as of March 31,2024

28. ENERGY CONSERVATION,

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

1. Conservation of Energy

• Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy - Energy conservation continues to receive priority attention at all levels. All efforts are made to conserve and optimise use of energy with continuous monitoring, improvement in maintenance and distribution systems and through improved operational techniques.

• Steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy - N.A.

• Capital investment on energy conservation equipments - Nil

2. Technology Absorption

• Efforts made in technology absorption - The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development. These measures have helped in increasing the productivity and reduction in overall energy consumption.

• In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) - N.A.

• The expenditure incurred on Research and Development - N.A

3. Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo:

Particulars As on 31.03.2024 (In Rs.) As on 31.03.2023 (In Rs.) Foreign Exchange Earnings Nil Nil Foreign Exchange outgoing Nil Nil

29. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the Financial year, Company has not accepted, invited and/or received any deposits from public within the meaning of section 73 & 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time.

30. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibilities Statement, the Directors state and hereby confirm that:

a. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period.

c. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d. They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

f. They have laid down internal financial controls, which are adequate and are operating effectively.

31. CODE OF CONDUCT

The Company has adopted Code of Business Conduct & Ethics ("the Code") which is applicable to the Board of Directors, Senior Management, Key Managerial Personnel, Functional heads and all professionals serving in the roles of finance, tax, accounting, purchase and investor relations of the Company. The Board of Directors and the members of the Senior Management Team (one level below the Board of Directors) of the Company are required to affirm annual Compliance of this Code. A declaration signed by the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company to this effect is placed at the end of this report as "Annexure - J". The Code requires Directors and Employees to act honestly, fairly, ethically and with integrity, conduct themselves in a professional, courteous and respectful manner. The Code is displayed on the Companys website https://anurooppackaging.com.

32. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

It is our strong belief that caring for our business constituents has ensured our success in the past and will do so in future. The Board of Directors wish to place on record its appreciation for the commitment, dedication and hard work done by the employees of the Company and the cooperation extended by Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, Shareholders and looks forward to a continued mutual support and co- operation.