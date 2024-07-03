Anuroop Packaging Ltd Summary

Anuroop Packaging Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Anuroop Packaging Private Limited on October 13, 1995. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Company pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 27, 2017 and name of the Company was changed to Anuroop Packaging Limited on July 02, 2017. Anuroop Packaging Limited is a Maharashtra based premier company. The Company started its business back in year 1995. It deals in manufacturing of corrugated boxes, liners, sheets and kraft rolls. It also provide customized boxes as per the customers requirement and order. Over the 2 decades, the Company has endeavored to achieve excellency in Manufacturing of corrugated boxes and from 2017 it has also added trading of Gum (Turpentine and Dipentene) in its portfolio.Anuroop Packaging is one of the preferred vendor for corrugated boxes. It is engaged in continuous improvement of products and processes to enhance the quality of production and cost competitiveness in order to build value for customers. Anuroop Packaging is a semi-automatic plant and currently running with a rapid growth in terms of turnover and client base.The year 2019-20 has been historic for the Company as Company came out with its Initial Public Offer of 20,30,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 2.63 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 3,30,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 4.29 Crores and 17,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 2.21 Crore through Offer for Sale.