Enclosed herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. A Corrigendum is being issued today to inform to all the shareholders to whom the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been sent regarding the changes in the AGM Notice and Explanatory Statement by revision in terms of certain items. Except as detailed in the Corrigendum, all other items of the AGM Notice along with the Explanatory statement dated August 14, 2024 shall remain unchanged. Please note that on and from this date hereof, the AGM notice of the 29th AGM shall always be read collectively with this Corrigendum. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Enclosed herewith a summary of the proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024) Enclosed herewith the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on the 29th AGM conducted on September 09, 2024 along with the Report on Voting Results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024) This is to get to your notice that there has been an inadvertent error while filing the proceedings of the 29th AGM which we herein today are rectifying the same. Kindly take the note of the attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2024)

