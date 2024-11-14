Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Anuroop Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday being November 14 2024 inter-alia to consider & approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter & Half-Year Ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to applicable regulations, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today being November 14, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Six Months ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

The Board of directors at their meeting held today has inter alia approved the alloment of 3,90,000 Equity Shares and allotment of 12,35,000 Warrants, convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR, This is to inform you, that a Board Meeting was called in the Company today to approve the Sale of Shares of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companys Equity shares through off-market transactions of the already held investment in the Company.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Anuroop Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The revision in the terms of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares on preferential basis due to change in the relevant date having subsequent change in terms of Issue price Premium on Shares No. of Shares and Number of equity shares proposed to be allotted to certain Identified Non-Promoters. 2. The revision in the terms of raising of funds by way of issuance of Convertible warrants (Share Warrants convertible into Equity Shares) on preferential basis due to change in the relevant date having subsequent change in terms of Issue price Premium on Shares No. of Shares and Number of convertible warrants proposed to be allotted to the Promoters Promoter Group and certain identified non-promoters. 3. Such other changes/matters if required. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its meeting held today (Saturday) i.e., August 31, 2024 has, inter-alia made revision in the terms of raising of funds through preferential issue which was approved in the Board meeting earlier held on August 14, 2024. Read less.. The Board of directors at its meeting held today approved the revision in terms of raising of funds, elaborated in the attached document which was earlier approved in the Board Meeting dated August 14, 2024. Read less.. The Board of directors at its meeting held today, subject to approval of Shareholders; has approved the revision in terms of raising of funds through preferential issue which was earlier approved in the Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Anuroop Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. (the Results); along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding quarter period. 2. The proposal for Increase in Authorized Share Capital and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3.The proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities (Securities) through permissible modes including but not limited to a private placement a qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. 4.Resignation of Mr. Satish Sharma from the Independent Directorship of the Company & Appointment of Mr. Jash Vyas in place of the vacancy. 5.Such other businesses. The Board of Directors at the meeting held today have approved raising of funds to the extent of 16,87,00,960 in one or more tranches through Preferential Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Anuroop Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2. Any other matters as may be necessary. The Board of Directors has approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and such other necessary matters. Read less.. The Board of Directors has approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company have appointed M/S. Bhatia Bhandari & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y 2024-2025. The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the appointment of Alpi Nehra & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

This is to inform you, that a Board Meeting was called in the Company today being Monday, April 08, 2024 to approve the Offer for Sale of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companys Equity shares as part of Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Wholly Owned Subsidiary. (Sara Solutions Limited)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

With reference to your communication dated February 12, 2024 on the above subject, we would like to inform you that the matter was placed before the Board of Directors at its meeting held on March 08, 2024 in regard to non-compliance with maintaining Structured Digital Database (SDD), on which we would like to humbly state that we have taken the Directors Comments on Standard Operating Process under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 for ensuring compliance with Structured Digital Database (SDD) and the same has been taken on record and has been approved.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024