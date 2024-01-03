Apollo Techno Industries Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
4,382.25
|54.51
|1,21,475.97
|637.69
|1.18
|3,121.58
|264.73
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,795.7
|108.5
|49,855.1
|106.24
|0.32
|3,094.02
|113.65
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,575.55
|37.09
|49,839.17
|186.75
|0.14
|2,001.06
|285.73
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
916.15
|59.49
|20,835.37
|78.94
|0
|448.22
|97.3
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
784.45
|27.51
|20,693.06
|365.75
|0.63
|1,822.41
|180.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.