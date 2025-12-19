No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.03
10.28
6.48
5.51
Net Worth
24.03
12.78
8.98
8.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
99.14
68.98
71.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
99.14
68.98
71.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.75
0.31
0.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
4,382.25
|54.51
|1,21,475.97
|637.69
|1.18
|3,121.58
|264.73
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,795.7
|108.5
|49,855.1
|106.24
|0.32
|3,094.02
|113.65
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,575.55
|37.09
|49,839.17
|186.75
|0.14
|2,001.06
|285.73
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
916.15
|59.49
|20,835.37
|78.94
|0
|448.22
|97.3
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
784.45
|27.51
|20,693.06
|365.75
|0.63
|1,822.41
|180.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rashmikant Haribhai Patel
Managing Director
Parth Rashmikant Patel
Non Executive Director
Manjulaben Rashmikantbhai Patel
Independent Director
Satyam Kumar Rambhai Patel
Independent Director
Nikhilkumar Mahendrabhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alpeshkumar Kanubhai Parmar
Survey No.60 Ahmedabad-Mehsana,
-Highway Mandali Dist,
Gujarat - 384455
Tel: +91 98751 70439
Website: http://www.apollotechno.com
Email: cs@apollotechno.com
Summary
Reports by Apollo Techno Industries Ltd
