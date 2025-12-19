iifl-logo

Apollo Techno Industries Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Apollo Techno Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Apollo Techno Industries Ltd Corporate Action

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Dec, 2025
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Apollo Techno Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10

2.5

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.03

10.28

6.48

5.51

Net Worth

24.03

12.78

8.98

8.01

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

99.14

68.98

71.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

99.14

68.98

71.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.75

0.31

0.98

Apollo Techno Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

4,382.25

54.511,21,475.97637.691.183,121.58264.73

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APLAPOLLO

1,795.7

108.549,855.1106.240.323,094.02113.65

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,575.55

37.0949,839.17186.750.142,001.06285.73

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

916.15

59.4920,835.3778.940448.2297.3

Welspun Corp Ltd

WELCORP

784.45

27.5120,693.06365.750.631,822.41180.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apollo Techno Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rashmikant Haribhai Patel

Managing Director

Parth Rashmikant Patel

Non Executive Director

Manjulaben Rashmikantbhai Patel

Independent Director

Satyam Kumar Rambhai Patel

Independent Director

Nikhilkumar Mahendrabhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alpeshkumar Kanubhai Parmar

Registered Office

Survey No.60 Ahmedabad-Mehsana,

-Highway Mandali Dist,

Gujarat - 384455

Tel: +91 98751 70439

Website: http://www.apollotechno.com

Email: cs@apollotechno.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Apollo Techno Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Apollo Techno Industries Ltd share price today?

The Apollo Techno Industries Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Techno Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd?

Apollo Techno Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

