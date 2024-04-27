Dear Members,

Apollo Techno Industries Limited

(formerly known as Apollotechno Industries Private Limited)

Your directors are pleased to present the 09th Annual Report of the business and operations of your Company accompanied with Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on March 31,2025. The standalone & consolidated performance of the Company has been considered whenever required.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

Key aspects of Company’s financial performance for the financial year 2024-25 is tabulated below

(Amount in Thousand)

Particulars STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 Total Revenue including Other Income 996605 719557 996622 692818 Total Expenditure 849009 670365 848690 647975 Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation 149451 49630 149978 43986 Exceptional Item (1854) (438) (2045) 856 Tax Expense 36631 11640 12632 11640 Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax for the year 112820 37990 137345 32347 Basic Earnings per Equity Share 11.25 3.80 13.70 13.30 Diluted Earnings per Equity Share 11.25 3.80 13.70 13.30

OPERATIONS REVIEW: (Amount in Thousand)

(A) STANDALONE RESULTS

The Company’s total income from operations including other income during the financial year ended on 31st March, 2025 was at Rs.996605/- as against Rs. 716565/- of the previous year. The Company has made Net Profit, after providing depreciation, provision of tax and other adjustments for the year under review, amounted to Rs.112820/- as against Rs. 37990/- of the previous year.

(B) CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

During the year under review, the Company’s consolidated total income from operations including other income was Rs.996622/- as against Rs. 692818/- of previous year. Company has made Net profit, after providing depreciation, provision of tax and other adjustments for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which amounted to Rs.137345/- as against net profit of Rs. 32587/- of previous year

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company

DIVIDEND:

No dividend has been recommended in respect of the financial year ended 31st March, 2025 and the entire surplus be ploughed back to the business to meet the needs for additional finance for capital expenditure

THE AMOUNTS THAT THE COMPANY PROPOSES TO CARRY TO ANY RESERVES IF ANY

Your directors do not propose to transfer any amount to reserve during the Financial Year 2024-25.

SUBSIDIARY. JOINT VENTURE (JV) AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Your Company has one subsidiary across the globe. There are no associate companies or joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act").

Name of Subsidiary Percentage APOLLO TECHNO EQUIPMENTS LIMITED 100%

The financial highlights of Subsidiary Company are part of this Annual Report as Annexure-I as prescribed in Form AOC-1.

PUBLIC DEPOSIT:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

DIRECTORS:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted.

All the directors of the Company have confirmed that they satisfy the fit and proper criteria as prescribed under the applicable regulations and that they are not disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013:

Pursuant to Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Manjulaben Rashmikantbhai Patel [DIN: 00401377] retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, she offers herself for reappointment

Mr. Satyam Kumar Rambhai Patel (DIN:05172097) was appointed as an Independent Director with effect from 02.01.2025 and Mr. Nikhilkumar Mahendrabhai Patel (DIN:10941953) was appointed as an Independent Director with effect from 07.02.2025

Further, Pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are

S. No. Name Designation Date of Appointment 1. Parth Rashmikant Patel Managing Director 26/04/2016 2. Rashamikant Haribhai Patel Whole-Time Director 01/08/2016 3. Manjulaben Rashmikantbhai Patel Director (Non-executive) 26/04/2016 4. Alpeshkumar Kanubhai Parmar Company Secretary 02/01/2025 5. Maulikkumar Rameshbhai Bhatt Chief Financial Officer 01/02/2025

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Independent Directors are as follows:

S. No. Name Designation Date of Appointment 1. Satyam Kumar Rambhai Patel Independent Director 02/01/2025 2. Nikhilkumar Mahendrabhai Patel Independent Director 07/02/2025

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

There are Three Committees of the Board which are as follows

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration/Compensation Committee

• Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Composition of Board Committees as on date of this report, is as follows

Audit Committee

Name of the Directors Position in Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Nikhilkumar Mahendrabhai Patel Chairperson Independent Director Mr. Satyam Kumar Rambhai Patel Member Independent Director Mr. Parth Rashmikant Patel Member Managing Director

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Name of the Directors Position in Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Satyam Kumar Rambhai Patel Chairperson Independent Director Mr. Nikhilkumar Mahendrabhai Patel Member Independent Director Mrs. Manjulaben Rashmikant Patel Member Non-Executive Director

Stakeholders’ relationship committee

Name of the Directors Position in Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Satyam Kumar Rambhai Patel Chairperson Independent Director Mr. Nikhilkumar Mahendrabhai Patel Member Independent Director Mr. Parth Rashmikant Patel Member Managing Director

CHANGES IN THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Authorized Share Capital and paid-up share capital as on 31 st March 2025 is as under

Particulars Amount (Rs.) Authorized Share Capital Share Capital in the beginning of the year 2,50,00,000 Addition 1,25,00,000 Equity Shares 12,50,00,000 Share Capital at the end of the year 15,00,00,000 Paid-up Share Capital Share Capital in the beginning of the year 2,50,00,000 Issued 25,00,000 Equity Bonus Shares as on 27.04.2024 2,50,00,000 Issued 50,00,000 Equity Bonus Shares as on 21.11.2024 5,00,00,000 Share Capital at the end of the year 10,00,00,000

AUDITORS:

M/s. Dipal R. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants of Ahmedabad (FRN: 109566W), has been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold the office from the conclusion of the 06th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to the conclusion of the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) by the members of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held in year 2022, on such remuneration as may be determined by the Board of Directors in consultation with the Statutory Auditors. The Company had received the consent from the Auditors and confirmation to the effect that they were not disqualified to be appointed as the Auditors of the Company in the terms of the provisions of the companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

COST AUDITORS

Your Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148 of the Act. Further the company is not required to appoint Cost Auditor as it does not fall under the preview of Cost Audit as specified under Section 148.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS. RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS

The Statutory Auditors’ Report on the accounts of the Company for the accounting year ended 31st March, 2025 is self-explanatory and do not call for further explanations or comments that may be treated as adequate compliance of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors has not reported, under Sec 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Your Company has laid down the set of standards, processes and structure which enables to implement internal financial control across the Organization and ensure that the same are adequate and operating effectively.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company. Further the risk management policy can be access on the website of the company https://apollotechno.com/policies/

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETING CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

During the year under review, 18 (Eighteen) Board Meetings were convened and held. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 Number of Board Meeting held:

Sr. Date of No Meeting Total Number of directors associated as on the date of meeting Attendance Number of directors attended % of attendance 1 01/04/2024 3 3 100 2 24/04/2024 3 3 100 3 27/04/2024 3 3 100 4 03/09/2024 3 3 100 5 30/09/2024 3 3 100 6 13/11/2024 3 3 100 7 14/11/2024 3 3 100 8 18/11/2024 3 3 100 9 21/11/2024 3 3 100 10 28/11/2024 3 3 100 11 19/12/2024 3 3 100 12 02/01/2025 4 4 100 13 01/02/2025 4 4 100 14 16/01/2025 4 4 100 15 03/02/2025 4 4 100 16 07/02/2025 4 4 100 17 05/03/2025 5 5 100 18 27/03/2025 5 5 100

NUMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER

REVIEW:

Sr. Date of No Meeting Total Number of directors associated as on the date of meeting Attendance Number of directors attended % of attendance 1 20/03/2025 3 3 100 2 27/03/2025 3 3 100

NUMBER OF NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEETING CONDUCTED

DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

Sr. Date of

No Meeting Total Number of directors

associated as on the date of

meeting Attendance Number of directors

attended % of attendance 1 01/02/2025 3 3 100 2 07/02/2025 3 3 100

NUMBER OF GENERAL MEETING CONDUCTED DURING THE PERIOD UNDER REVIEW:

During the period under review, General Meeting of the Members of the Company was duly convened and held as per the provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder as under

Date Type of Meeting 30/09/2024 08th Annual General Meeting 22/04/2024 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 26/04/2024 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 20/11/2024 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 13/12/2024 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 19/12/2024 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 03/01/2025 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 17/01/2025 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 08/02/2025 Extra-ordinary General Meeting

PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

The information as required under the provisions contained in Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is as per Annexure-II, enclosed herewith which is forming part of this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS. GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE ACT:

The details of Loans, Guarantees or Investments, if any, covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 made during the year under review are disclosed in the financial statements.

PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS/ KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/ EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time in respect of Employees of the Company is not required to be given as there were no Directors or Employees coming within the purview of this section. The policy can be access from https://apollotechno.com/policies/.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

There were no contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company in accordance with the provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, however, related party transactions, if any, entered into during the financial year were on an arm’s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Suitable disclosures as required under AS-18 have been made in Annexure III. The policy can be access https://apollotechno.com/policies/.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There were no such other material changes occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year of the Company to which the balance sheet relates and the date of the report which can affect the financial position of the Company except as under

1. The Name of the Company has been Changed from Apollotechno Industries Private Limited to Apollo Techno Industries Private Limited w.e.f 19.12.2024

2. The Has been converted from Private Limited to Public Limited w.e.f 27.12.2024

3. The Registered office of the company has been shifted from 167, Apollotechno Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nr. Keshav Fertilizer, Mehsana to Survey No. 60,Ahmedabad - Mehsana Highway, Mandali.

4. The Company has Passed the Member Resolution for Initial Public Offer (IPO) dated 17.01.2025 for issuance of Equity shares upto 37,00,000

5. The Company has filed the DHRP with SME Platform of BSE Limited dated 27.03.2025

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

No such material Orders have been passed by the Regulators/Court or Tribunals which can impact the going concern status and Companys operation in future except as under

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

As per the requirement of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (Act) and Rules made there under, an Internal Compliance Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the year, no complaint with allegations of sexual harassment was filed with the Company. The policy can be access from https://apollotechno.com/policies/

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31,2025, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) Such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgement and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2025 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) Proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

f) Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with Sections 134(3)(a) & 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Copy of Annual Return for financial year 2024-25 is uploaded on the website of your Company and the same is available at https://apollotechno.com/ .By virtue of amendment to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to provide extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) as part of the Board’s report.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE. 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR.

During the year under review, no application or any proceeding under INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 has been made by the company.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

During the year under review, there has not been made any one-time settlement or valuation while taking loan from banks or financial intuitions.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

As per provision of section 135 of the companies Act, 2013 profit of the company in FY 2023- 24 was not above 5 cr and hence the provision of CSR was not applicable and company was not required to spent the CSR amount. The Policy can be access from https://apollotechno.com/policies/.

MATERNITY BENEFIT PROVIDED BY THE COMPANY UNDER MATERNITY BENEFIT ACT 1961

The Company declares that it has duly complied with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. All eligible women employees have been extended the statutory benefits prescribed under the Act, including paid maternity leave, continuity of salary and service during the leave period, and post-maternity support such as nursing breaks and flexible return-to-work options, as applicable. The Company remains committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment that upholds the rights and welfare of its women employees in accordance with applicable laws

APPOINTMENT OF DESIGNATED PERSON (MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION) RULES 2014 - RULE 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013.

In accordance with Rule 9 of the Appointment of Designated Person (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, it is essential for the company to designate a responsible individual for ensuring compliance with statutory obligations.

The company has proposed and appointed a Mr. Parth Rashamikant Patel as a designated person in a Board meeting and the same has been reported in Annual Return of the company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Directors wish to convey their appreciation to business associates for their support and contribution during the year. The Directors would also like to thank the employees, shareholders, customers, suppliers, alliance partners and bankers for the continued support, co-operation and assistance given by them to the Company and their confidence reposed in the management

Place: Mehsana By Order of the Board Date : 10/06/2025 For, Apollo Techno Industries Limited