Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd Nine Monthly Results

44.91
(-4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3.05

4.16

7.87

4.43

20.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.05

4.16

7.87

4.43

20.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.73

0.01

0.01

0.18

0.01

Total Income

3.78

4.17

7.88

4.61

20.63

Total Expenditure

0.65

1.96

1.89

1.1

17.04

PBIDT

3.13

2.2

6

3.51

3.59

Interest

0

0.02

0

0

0.04

PBDT

3.13

2.18

6

3.51

3.55

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.8

0.55

1.51

0.87

0.99

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.34

1.63

4.49

2.64

2.56

Minority Interest After NP

0.05

0

0

0.03

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.29

1.63

4.49

2.62

2.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.29

1.63

4.49

2.62

2.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.14

0.82

2.25

1.31

1.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.97

19.97

19.97

19.97

19.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

102.62

52.88

76.23

79.23

17.41

PBDTM(%)

102.62

52.4

76.23

79.23

17.22

PATM(%)

76.72

39.18

57.05

59.59

12.42

