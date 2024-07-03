Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3.05
4.16
7.87
4.43
20.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.05
4.16
7.87
4.43
20.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.73
0.01
0.01
0.18
0.01
Total Income
3.78
4.17
7.88
4.61
20.63
Total Expenditure
0.65
1.96
1.89
1.1
17.04
PBIDT
3.13
2.2
6
3.51
3.59
Interest
0
0.02
0
0
0.04
PBDT
3.13
2.18
6
3.51
3.55
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.8
0.55
1.51
0.87
0.99
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.34
1.63
4.49
2.64
2.56
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
0
0
0.03
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.29
1.63
4.49
2.62
2.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.29
1.63
4.49
2.62
2.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.14
0.82
2.25
1.31
1.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.97
19.97
19.97
19.97
19.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
102.62
52.88
76.23
79.23
17.41
PBDTM(%)
102.62
52.4
76.23
79.23
17.22
PATM(%)
76.72
39.18
57.05
59.59
12.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.