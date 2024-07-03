Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹51.5
Prev. Close₹51.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹51.5
Day's Low₹50.06
52 Week's High₹68
52 Week's Low₹24.83
Book Value₹72.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)99.99
P/E79.6
EPS0.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.97
19.97
19.97
19.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
124.94
122.75
120.65
115.95
Net Worth
144.91
142.72
140.62
135.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-10.24
68.99
1.87
78.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.68
5.06
10.04
5.52
21.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.68
5.06
10.04
5.52
21.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.21
0.03
2.32
0.43
0.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Atul Singh Tyagi
Executive Director
Anupama Singh Tyagi
Executive Director
Antriksh Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akhil Kumar Upadhyay
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vasu Gambhir
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjay Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd
Summary
Apoorva Leasing Finance And Investment Company Limited was incorporated on October 07, 1983. The Company is engaged into the business of trading in shares, financial services and investment activities. It has been diversified into different businesses ranging from third party product distributions to originating unsecured personal loans, corporate loans, etc.
Read More
The Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd is ₹99.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd is 79.6 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd is ₹24.83 and ₹68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.38%, 3 Years at 15.88%, 1 Year at 44.93%, 6 Month at 40.90%, 3 Month at 48.68% and 1 Month at 46.28%.
