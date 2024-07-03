iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd Share Price

50.06
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.5
  • Day's High51.5
  • 52 Wk High68
  • Prev. Close51.74
  • Day's Low50.06
  • 52 Wk Low 24.83
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E79.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72.83
  • EPS0.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)99.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

51.5

Prev. Close

51.74

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

51.5

Day's Low

50.06

52 Week's High

68

52 Week's Low

24.83

Book Value

72.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

99.99

P/E

79.6

EPS

0.65

Divi. Yield

0

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.66%

Non-Promoter- 47.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.97

19.97

19.97

19.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

124.94

122.75

120.65

115.95

Net Worth

144.91

142.72

140.62

135.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-10.24

68.99

1.87

78.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.68

5.06

10.04

5.52

21.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.68

5.06

10.04

5.52

21.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.21

0.03

2.32

0.43

0.24

View Annually Results

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Atul Singh Tyagi

Executive Director

Anupama Singh Tyagi

Executive Director

Antriksh Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akhil Kumar Upadhyay

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vasu Gambhir

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjay Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd

Summary

Apoorva Leasing Finance And Investment Company Limited was incorporated on October 07, 1983. The Company is engaged into the business of trading in shares, financial services and investment activities. It has been diversified into different businesses ranging from third party product distributions to originating unsecured personal loans, corporate loans, etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd share price today?

The Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd is ₹99.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd is 79.6 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd is ₹24.83 and ₹68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd?

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.38%, 3 Years at 15.88%, 1 Year at 44.93%, 6 Month at 40.90%, 3 Month at 48.68% and 1 Month at 46.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.34 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.