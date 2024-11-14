Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Apoorva Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14thday of November 2024 at 2.30 P.M at the Corporate office of the Company to consider and approve with or without modification the following business: 1.to approve The Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and 2. Other Business as per agenda. Further to note that the intimation regarding closure of trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already provided to the stock exchange. Please find attached the Financial Results with Limited Review Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Apoorva Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam It is pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at 1:30 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the company. Pursuant to Reg 30 , Board Meeting was held today on 14.08.2024 at 2.30 and concluded at 7.15 PM. The business as transacted at AGM is attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024) Dear Sir Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , Please find enclosed here with the copy of newspaper publication of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as published in the Jansatta Hindi and Financial Express as English Edition Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Dear Sir Please find attached the Intimation under Regulation 29 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Board Meeting to consider and approve the Financial Statements Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015, where by inform you that meeting of board of directors of company held today, i.e. on May 30, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results along with Auditor Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. The results are attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 11 May 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024