Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.7
0.67
0.63
1.02
0.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.7
0.67
0.63
1.02
0.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
-0.52
0.36
0.37
Total Income
0.71
0.68
0.11
1.39
1.34
Total Expenditure
0.16
0.27
0.57
0.19
0.18
PBIDT
0.55
0.4
-0.46
1.19
1.16
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.55
0.4
-0.46
1.19
1.16
Depreciation
0
0
0.06
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.14
0.1
-0.14
0.3
0.3
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.41
0.3
-0.38
0.89
0.87
Minority Interest After NP
0.02
0
-0.03
0
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.39
0.3
-0.21
0.89
0.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.39
0.3
-0.21
0.89
0.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.2
0.15
-0.1
0.45
0.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.97
19.97
19.97
19.97
19.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
78.57
59.7
-73.01
116.66
119.58
PBDTM(%)
78.57
59.7
-73.01
116.66
119.58
PATM(%)
58.57
44.77
-60.31
87.25
89.69
