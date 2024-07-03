iifl-logo-icon 1
Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co Ltd Quarterly Results

47.27
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.7

0.67

0.63

1.02

0.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.7

0.67

0.63

1.02

0.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

-0.52

0.36

0.37

Total Income

0.71

0.68

0.11

1.39

1.34

Total Expenditure

0.16

0.27

0.57

0.19

0.18

PBIDT

0.55

0.4

-0.46

1.19

1.16

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.55

0.4

-0.46

1.19

1.16

Depreciation

0

0

0.06

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.14

0.1

-0.14

0.3

0.3

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.41

0.3

-0.38

0.89

0.87

Minority Interest After NP

0.02

0

-0.03

0

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.39

0.3

-0.21

0.89

0.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.39

0.3

-0.21

0.89

0.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.2

0.15

-0.1

0.45

0.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.97

19.97

19.97

19.97

19.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

78.57

59.7

-73.01

116.66

119.58

PBDTM(%)

78.57

59.7

-73.01

116.66

119.58

PATM(%)

58.57

44.77

-60.31

87.25

89.69

