Apple Credit Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
19.42
19.42
19.42
19.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-40.29
-39.99
-39.52
-39.07
Net Worth
-20.87
-20.57
-20.1
-19.65
Minority Interest
Debt
10.98
10.73
10.34
9.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-9.89
-9.84
-9.76
-9.74
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-9.98
-9.96
-9.84
-9.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
34.16
34.25
34.25
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0.02
0.02
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-9.98
-44.14
-44.12
-44.15
Cash
0.02
0.04
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
-9.89
-9.85
-9.75
-9.75
