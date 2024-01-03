Apple Credit Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-6.96
-0.08
0.03
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-6.96
-0.08
0.03
-0.08
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.03
0
Free cash flow
-6.96
-0.08
2.77
-0.08
Equity raised
-80.28
-79.51
-78.59
-77.71
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
21.71
21.07
20.25
19.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-65.53
-58.53
-58.34
-58.32
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.