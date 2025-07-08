iifl-logo
Apple Credit Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

No Records Found

Apple Credit Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Apple Credit Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:21 PM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 21.90%

Institutions: 21.89%

Non-Institutions: 78.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apple Credit Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

19.42

19.42

19.42

19.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-40.29

-39.99

-39.52

-39.07

Net Worth

-20.87

-20.57

-20.1

-19.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-6.96

-0.08

0.03

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Apple Credit Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apple Credit Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Jayanty Ramakrishna Sarma

Director

J S Narayana

Director

K Elangovan

Director

Vadlamani Venkata Padma

Registered Office

Old No 6 New No 15 Ground Flr,

7th West Cross St Shenoynagar,

Tamil Nadu - 600030

Tel: 91-44-26203819

Website: -

Email: admin@atl.net.in

Registrar Office

Kences Tower,

2nd Floor No 1, Ramakrishna Street,

Chennai - 600 017

Tel: 91-044-28140801/803

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: sureshbabu@iepindia.com/yesbalu@iepindia.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Apple Credit Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Apple Credit Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Apple Credit Corporation Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Apple Credit Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apple Credit Corporation Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul '25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apple Credit Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apple Credit Corporation Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul '25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apple Credit Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apple Credit Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apple Credit Corporation Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul '25

What is the CAGR of Apple Credit Corporation Ltd?

Apple Credit Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apple Credit Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apple Credit Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

