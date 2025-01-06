Apt Packaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.73
-3.23
0.48
1.89
Depreciation
-2.49
-2.22
-2.41
-2.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.95
-1.3
0.68
0.79
Other operating items
Operating
-4.28
-6.76
-1.24
0.02
Capital expenditure
-4.5
-1.84
0.43
2.67
Free cash flow
-8.78
-8.6
-0.8
2.69
Equity raised
-18.44
-19.33
-19.98
-23.07
Investing
0
0.01
0
0
Financing
34.95
30.9
34.64
40.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.71
2.97
13.84
19.77
