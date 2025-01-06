iifl-logo-icon 1
Apt Packaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

50.67
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.73

-3.23

0.48

1.89

Depreciation

-2.49

-2.22

-2.41

-2.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.95

-1.3

0.68

0.79

Other operating items

Operating

-4.28

-6.76

-1.24

0.02

Capital expenditure

-4.5

-1.84

0.43

2.67

Free cash flow

-8.78

-8.6

-0.8

2.69

Equity raised

-18.44

-19.33

-19.98

-23.07

Investing

0

0.01

0

0

Financing

34.95

30.9

34.64

40.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.71

2.97

13.84

19.77

