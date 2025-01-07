Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.6
15.45
36.2
34.8
yoy growth (%)
7.41
-57.29
4.01
11.47
Raw materials
-7.24
-6.07
-13.12
-12.89
As % of sales
43.6
39.29
36.26
37.03
Employee costs
-1.93
-2.63
-4.43
-4
As % of sales
11.65
17.02
12.23
11.5
Other costs
-5.82
-5.67
-13.67
-10.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.1
36.67
37.78
30.84
Operating profit
1.59
1.08
4.96
7.17
OPM
9.62
7
13.71
20.6
Depreciation
-2.49
-2.22
-2.41
-2.66
Interest expense
-2.29
-2.77
-3
-3.06
Other income
0.45
0.68
0.93
0.45
Profit before tax
-2.73
-3.23
0.48
1.89
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.73
-3.23
0.48
1.89
Exceptional items
5.36
3.46
-0.03
-0.34
Net profit
2.62
0.22
0.45
1.54
yoy growth (%)
1,080.94
-50.74
-70.82
-35.7
NPM
15.82
1.43
1.24
4.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.