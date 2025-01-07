iifl-logo-icon 1
Apt Packaging Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

49.75
(-1.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.6

15.45

36.2

34.8

yoy growth (%)

7.41

-57.29

4.01

11.47

Raw materials

-7.24

-6.07

-13.12

-12.89

As % of sales

43.6

39.29

36.26

37.03

Employee costs

-1.93

-2.63

-4.43

-4

As % of sales

11.65

17.02

12.23

11.5

Other costs

-5.82

-5.67

-13.67

-10.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.1

36.67

37.78

30.84

Operating profit

1.59

1.08

4.96

7.17

OPM

9.62

7

13.71

20.6

Depreciation

-2.49

-2.22

-2.41

-2.66

Interest expense

-2.29

-2.77

-3

-3.06

Other income

0.45

0.68

0.93

0.45

Profit before tax

-2.73

-3.23

0.48

1.89

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.73

-3.23

0.48

1.89

Exceptional items

5.36

3.46

-0.03

-0.34

Net profit

2.62

0.22

0.45

1.54

yoy growth (%)

1,080.94

-50.74

-70.82

-35.7

NPM

15.82

1.43

1.24

4.44

