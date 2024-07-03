iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apt Packaging Ltd Share Price

50.67
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.67
  • Day's High50.67
  • 52 Wk High90.8
  • Prev. Close51.7
  • Day's Low50.67
  • 52 Wk Low 25.46
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-10.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Apt Packaging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

50.67

Prev. Close

51.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

50.67

Day's Low

50.67

52 Week's High

90.8

52 Week's Low

25.46

Book Value

-10.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Apt Packaging Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Apt Packaging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Apt Packaging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 27.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Apt Packaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.8

5.8

5.8

5.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.82

-8.49

-7.37

-6.25

Net Worth

-5.02

-2.69

-1.57

-0.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.6

15.45

36.2

34.8

yoy growth (%)

7.41

-57.29

4.01

11.47

Raw materials

-7.24

-6.07

-13.12

-12.89

As % of sales

43.6

39.29

36.26

37.03

Employee costs

-1.93

-2.63

-4.43

-4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.73

-3.23

0.48

1.89

Depreciation

-2.49

-2.22

-2.41

-2.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.95

-1.3

0.68

0.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.41

-57.29

4.01

11.47

Op profit growth

47.72

-78.2

-30.75

12.21

EBIT growth

-3.06

-113.19

-29.64

18.12

Net profit growth

1,080.94

-50.74

-70.82

-35.7

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Apt Packaging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Apt Packaging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvind Machhar

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Machhar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gheverchand M Bothara

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rupali Bothara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Suresh Bajpai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apt Packaging Ltd

Summary

APT Packaging Limited (Formerly known Anil Chemicals & Industries Ltd) was incorporated on Jun.80 as Anil Chemicals Pvt Ltd and was converted into a public limited company in 1985. It acquired its present name in Jan.96. The company is engaged in the manufacture of prilled ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate-fuel oil mixed (ANFO), emulsified bulk explosives and waterproofing compounds. It has plants at Chikalthana, Maharashtra; Panoli, Gujarat; Waidhan, Madhya Pradesh and Nandrabad, Maharashtra. The company has been promoted by the Machhar group. The company was the first in the country to launch the latest state-of-the-art bulk-loading system at the open-cast mines of Northern Coalfields. It was also the first company in the private sector to sell bulk explosives to Coal India. ACL is the first in the country to manufacture multi-layer co-extruded tubes used in the packaging of dental and health-care products at Chitegaon, Maharashtra. In recognition of its R&D efforts, ACL received the NRDC award for developing the ANFO master machine for the preparation of emulsified ANFO bulk explosives.ACL has diversified into the manufacture of waterproofing compounds under a technical collaboration with Atomised Materials, US, at Nandrabad near Aurangabad. It has also diversified into the manufacture of co-extruded plastic tubes with a capacity of 75 mln tubes pa. Navneet Machine Manufacturing Company is the subsidiary of the company.The company has been referred to the BIFR as its loss
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Apt Packaging Ltd share price today?

The Apt Packaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apt Packaging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apt Packaging Ltd is ₹26.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apt Packaging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apt Packaging Ltd is 0 and -5.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apt Packaging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apt Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apt Packaging Ltd is ₹25.46 and ₹90.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apt Packaging Ltd?

Apt Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 20.43%, 1 Year at 37.17%, 6 Month at 33.94%, 3 Month at -12.01% and 1 Month at 21.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apt Packaging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apt Packaging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.72 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 27.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Apt Packaging Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.