SectorPlastic products
Open₹50.67
Prev. Close₹51.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹50.67
Day's Low₹50.67
52 Week's High₹90.8
52 Week's Low₹25.46
Book Value₹-10.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.8
5.8
5.8
5.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.82
-8.49
-7.37
-6.25
Net Worth
-5.02
-2.69
-1.57
-0.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.6
15.45
36.2
34.8
yoy growth (%)
7.41
-57.29
4.01
11.47
Raw materials
-7.24
-6.07
-13.12
-12.89
As % of sales
43.6
39.29
36.26
37.03
Employee costs
-1.93
-2.63
-4.43
-4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.73
-3.23
0.48
1.89
Depreciation
-2.49
-2.22
-2.41
-2.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.95
-1.3
0.68
0.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.41
-57.29
4.01
11.47
Op profit growth
47.72
-78.2
-30.75
12.21
EBIT growth
-3.06
-113.19
-29.64
18.12
Net profit growth
1,080.94
-50.74
-70.82
-35.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvind Machhar
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Machhar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gheverchand M Bothara
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rupali Bothara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Suresh Bajpai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Apt Packaging Ltd
Summary
APT Packaging Limited (Formerly known Anil Chemicals & Industries Ltd) was incorporated on Jun.80 as Anil Chemicals Pvt Ltd and was converted into a public limited company in 1985. It acquired its present name in Jan.96. The company is engaged in the manufacture of prilled ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate-fuel oil mixed (ANFO), emulsified bulk explosives and waterproofing compounds. It has plants at Chikalthana, Maharashtra; Panoli, Gujarat; Waidhan, Madhya Pradesh and Nandrabad, Maharashtra. The company has been promoted by the Machhar group. The company was the first in the country to launch the latest state-of-the-art bulk-loading system at the open-cast mines of Northern Coalfields. It was also the first company in the private sector to sell bulk explosives to Coal India. ACL is the first in the country to manufacture multi-layer co-extruded tubes used in the packaging of dental and health-care products at Chitegaon, Maharashtra. In recognition of its R&D efforts, ACL received the NRDC award for developing the ANFO master machine for the preparation of emulsified ANFO bulk explosives.ACL has diversified into the manufacture of waterproofing compounds under a technical collaboration with Atomised Materials, US, at Nandrabad near Aurangabad. It has also diversified into the manufacture of co-extruded plastic tubes with a capacity of 75 mln tubes pa. Navneet Machine Manufacturing Company is the subsidiary of the company.The company has been referred to the BIFR as its loss
Read More
The Apt Packaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apt Packaging Ltd is ₹26.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apt Packaging Ltd is 0 and -5.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apt Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apt Packaging Ltd is ₹25.46 and ₹90.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apt Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 20.43%, 1 Year at 37.17%, 6 Month at 33.94%, 3 Month at -12.01% and 1 Month at 21.96%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.