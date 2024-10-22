Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

APT PACKAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and Take on record the Un-Audited Quarterly Results for the second Quarter ended as on 30th September 2024 and other regular business. APPROVE UN-AUDITED QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE QUARTR ENDED AS ON 30TH SEPTEMEBR, 2024 AND OTHER REGULAR BUSINESS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

APT PACKAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Independent Directors on the Board and Other Regular business of the Company The meeting of the board of directors started at 04.00 pm and concluded at 05.30 pm with the following remarks:- 1. Mr. Balaprasad Harinaryan Tapdiya (DIN: 01295984), having successfully completed 2 terms of 5 years of being associated with the Company in the capacity of Independent Director of the Company, shall retire from the office of Independent Directors with effect from the closure of 4th September, 2024 on account of completion of his tenure and other business (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

APT PACKAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Quarterly Results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 2. To Approve Draft of Notice of AGM 3. to Approve Directors Report 4. To Approve Corporate Governance Report 5. To fix the date of AGM 6. to Fix the Book Closure date cut-off date for AGM and E-voting 7. to approve Secretarial Audit Report 8. Other Regular business of the Company CONSIDERED APPROVED AND TAKE ON RECORD THE UN-AUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED AS ON 30TH JUNE, 2024, APPROVED THE SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT, FIXED THE DATE ....

The Board Meeting to be held on 30/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting has been revised to 30/05/2024 Due to technical issue of XBRL intimation on dated 6th may vide ack No. 0605202405554733 and on 28th May 2024 vide Ack No. 2805202405473933 respectively APT PACKAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarterly and Financial results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2024 and other regular business of the Company due to technical issues of XBRL. Read less.. 1. The Adjourned Meeting of the board directors approved Considered the Quarterly and Yearly Audited financial results of the fourth quarter and year ended as on 31 March, 2024 respectively. 2. Appointment of Mr. Avnish Kumar Shrivatsav as a Chief Executive Officer of the Company and 3. Other Regular business of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

APT PACKAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve APT Packaging Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Independent Directors Meeting to be held on 31st March 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Independent Directors Meeting Review of the performance of Non Independent Directors and the Board as a Whole. 2. Review of the performance of Executive and Non-Executive Directors of the Company. 3. Assessment of the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.03.2024)

