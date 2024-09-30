|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of LODR intimation of book closure from 26th Sept, 2024 to 30th Sept, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Purpose of 44th AGM of the Company. PROCEEDINGS OF THE MEETING IS ENCLOSED FOR THE 44TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 30TH SEP 2024 AT 12.00 NOON (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) SCRUTINIZERS REPORT FOR THE 44TH AGM HELD ON 30 SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
