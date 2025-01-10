ARCL Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.28
45.63
33.82
23.5
Net Worth
64.28
53.63
41.82
31.5
Minority Interest
Debt
29.15
20.32
16
9.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.21
4.12
2.44
2.21
Total Liabilities
97.64
78.07
60.26
43.23
Fixed Assets
62.21
45.45
25.94
19.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.27
1.25
1.24
1.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.88
0.79
0.8
0.65
Networking Capital
22.96
22.22
24.92
14.12
Inventories
22.12
12.55
12.2
6.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
34.15
31.91
31.55
22.88
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.29
13.32
14.78
9.83
Sundry Creditors
-42.02
-27.42
-24.9
-13.82
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.57
-8.14
-8.71
-11.04
Cash
10.34
8.34
7.37
7.65
Total Assets
97.66
78.05
60.27
43.24
