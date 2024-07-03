iifl-logo-icon 1
ARCL Organics Ltd Share Price

288.7
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:33:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open288.7
  • Day's High288.7
  • 52 Wk High313.1
  • Prev. Close283.05
  • Day's Low288.7
  • 52 Wk Low 29.61
  • Turnover (lac)48.5
  • P/E17.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value86.12
  • EPS16.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)230.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

ARCL Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

288.7

Prev. Close

283.05

Turnover(Lac.)

48.5

Day's High

288.7

Day's Low

288.7

52 Week's High

313.1

52 Week's Low

29.61

Book Value

86.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

230.96

P/E

17.44

EPS

16.23

Divi. Yield

0

ARCL Organics Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

ARCL Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ARCL Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.91%

Institutions: 0.91%

Non-Institutions: 29.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ARCL Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

8

8

8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.28

45.63

33.82

23.5

Net Worth

64.28

53.63

41.82

31.5

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

190.72

165.06

141.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

190.72

165.06

141.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.7

3.43

2.39

ARCL Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ARCL Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Trinetra Gokarannath Bajpai

Chairman

Suraj Ratan Mundhra

Director

Mukesh Mundhra

Director

Mihir Kumar Ghosh

Whole-time Director

Ajay Kumar Minani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ARCL Organics Ltd

Summary

ARCL Organics Limited (Formerly known Allied Chemical Private Limited) was established in 1992 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies West Bengal. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to ARCL Organics Private Limited on January 11, 2010. Thereafter the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company effective from February 08, 2010 with the name ARCL Organics Limited.The Company is in the line of manufacturing and selling of Liquid Resins and Dry Resins and Formaldehyde. Over the years, ARCL has broadened its product range and is having an integrated & computerized fully automated petrochemical complex. It had the privilege of supplying its Formaldehyde and Para-formaldehydetechnology to China in 2005.A Scheme of Amalgamation was entered into between Allied Resins and Chemicals Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders, involving transfer and vesting of business, as a going concern. Pursuant to amalgamation, the entire business of Allied Resins Chemicals Limited was transferred to ARCL Organics Limited. Later on, as part of the merger and amalgamation, Allied Resins and Aarem Chemicals were merged and the name was changed to ARCL Organics Limited in year 2012. 80,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- were listed effective from September 29, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the ARCL Organics Ltd share price today?

The ARCL Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹288.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of ARCL Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ARCL Organics Ltd is ₹230.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ARCL Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ARCL Organics Ltd is 17.44 and 3.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ARCL Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ARCL Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ARCL Organics Ltd is ₹29.61 and ₹313.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ARCL Organics Ltd?

ARCL Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 855.93%, 6 Month at 286.05%, 3 Month at 136.86% and 1 Month at 21.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ARCL Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ARCL Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.22 %
Institutions - 0.92 %
Public - 29.87 %

