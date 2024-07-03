SectorChemicals
Open₹288.7
Prev. Close₹283.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹48.5
Day's High₹288.7
Day's Low₹288.7
52 Week's High₹313.1
52 Week's Low₹29.61
Book Value₹86.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)230.96
P/E17.44
EPS16.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.28
45.63
33.82
23.5
Net Worth
64.28
53.63
41.82
31.5
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
190.72
165.06
141.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
190.72
165.06
141.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.7
3.43
2.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Trinetra Gokarannath Bajpai
Chairman
Suraj Ratan Mundhra
Director
Mukesh Mundhra
Director
Mihir Kumar Ghosh
Whole-time Director
Ajay Kumar Minani
Reports by ARCL Organics Ltd
Summary
ARCL Organics Limited (Formerly known Allied Chemical Private Limited) was established in 1992 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies West Bengal. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to ARCL Organics Private Limited on January 11, 2010. Thereafter the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company effective from February 08, 2010 with the name ARCL Organics Limited.The Company is in the line of manufacturing and selling of Liquid Resins and Dry Resins and Formaldehyde. Over the years, ARCL has broadened its product range and is having an integrated & computerized fully automated petrochemical complex. It had the privilege of supplying its Formaldehyde and Para-formaldehydetechnology to China in 2005.A Scheme of Amalgamation was entered into between Allied Resins and Chemicals Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders, involving transfer and vesting of business, as a going concern. Pursuant to amalgamation, the entire business of Allied Resins Chemicals Limited was transferred to ARCL Organics Limited. Later on, as part of the merger and amalgamation, Allied Resins and Aarem Chemicals were merged and the name was changed to ARCL Organics Limited in year 2012. 80,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- were listed effective from September 29, 2023.
The ARCL Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹288.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ARCL Organics Ltd is ₹230.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ARCL Organics Ltd is 17.44 and 3.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ARCL Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ARCL Organics Ltd is ₹29.61 and ₹313.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ARCL Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 855.93%, 6 Month at 286.05%, 3 Month at 136.86% and 1 Month at 21.48%.
