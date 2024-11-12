iifl-logo-icon 1
ARCL Organics Ltd Board Meeting

318.2
(1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025

ARCL Organics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ARCL Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
ARCL Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
ARCL Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. ii. Independent Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. iii. Declaration for Un-Modified Opinion in respect of Audit Report on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Approval of Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
ARCL Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 read with the regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th day of February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine month ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

