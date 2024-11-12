Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ARCL Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

ARCL Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

ARCL Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. ii. Independent Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. iii. Declaration for Un-Modified Opinion in respect of Audit Report on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Approval of Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024