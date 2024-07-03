ARCL Organics Ltd Summary

ARCL Organics Limited (Formerly known Allied Chemical Private Limited) was established in 1992 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies West Bengal. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to ARCL Organics Private Limited on January 11, 2010. Thereafter the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company effective from February 08, 2010 with the name ARCL Organics Limited.The Company is in the line of manufacturing and selling of Liquid Resins and Dry Resins and Formaldehyde. Over the years, ARCL has broadened its product range and is having an integrated & computerized fully automated petrochemical complex. It had the privilege of supplying its Formaldehyde and Para-formaldehydetechnology to China in 2005.A Scheme of Amalgamation was entered into between Allied Resins and Chemicals Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders, involving transfer and vesting of business, as a going concern. Pursuant to amalgamation, the entire business of Allied Resins Chemicals Limited was transferred to ARCL Organics Limited. Later on, as part of the merger and amalgamation, Allied Resins and Aarem Chemicals were merged and the name was changed to ARCL Organics Limited in year 2012. 80,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- were listed effective from September 29, 2023.