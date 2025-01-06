Arigato Universe Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
0.19
-0.09
0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.04
0
-0.02
Working capital
-1.6
-0.47
-3.34
1.53
Other operating items
Operating
-1.44
-0.31
-3.43
1.64
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.03
Free cash flow
-1.44
-0.31
-3.43
1.67
Equity raised
7.86
7.33
7.3
7.07
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.41
7.01
3.86
8.74
