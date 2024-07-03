Summary

Promoted by D P Saboo of the Saboo group, Saboo Brothers Ltd (SBL) was incorporated in 1979. It was not active till 1982 when it became the sole proprietor of Shree Engineers which became a unit of the company. The unit is engaged in the manufacture of mini-cement plants based on the Saboo VSK technology. The Company belongs to Saboo Group of Jodhpur, promoted by Late Shri Durga Prasad Saboo and Shri Shreegopal Saboo. The Company is mainly into Manufacturing and dealing in construction related materials, and commodities. Execution of contracts relate to real estate and development of land, development of and dealing in immovable properties, development of properties for Hospitality & Recreational Activities and related services and provide such services at BSE. In Oct,93, SBL became a partner of Saboo Chemicals and Engineers (SCE). In Oct.94, it become the sole proprietor of SCE, and thus it became the second unit of the company engaged in the manufacture of refractory cement and castables. To part-finance the expansion of capacity for high aluminia refractory cement and refractory castables from 4000 tpa to 46,000 tpa, SBL went public with its maiden issue at a premium of Rs 40 per share in Mar.95. The company has adopted the technology developed by Saboo Consultants which has supplied over 90 cement plants in India, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

