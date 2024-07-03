iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arigato Universe Ltd Share Price

88.05
(1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open95.6
  • Day's High95.6
  • 52 Wk High99.3
  • Prev. Close87
  • Day's Low88.05
  • 52 Wk Low 51.05
  • Turnover (lac)3.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.2
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Arigato Universe Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

95.6

Prev. Close

87

Turnover(Lac.)

3.14

Day's High

95.6

Day's Low

88.05

52 Week's High

99.3

52 Week's Low

51.05

Book Value

17.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.71

P/E

0

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Arigato Universe Ltd Corporate Action

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Arigato Universe Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Arigato Universe Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.24%

Non-Promoter- 34.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Arigato Universe Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.1

6.1

6.1

6.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.47

4.24

4.19

4.09

Net Worth

10.57

10.34

10.29

10.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.37

0.33

1.19

0

yoy growth (%)

14.22

-72.36

25,881.67

-85.36

Raw materials

-0.36

-0.31

-1.63

0

As % of sales

95.25

95.45

136.08

175.05

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

0.19

-0.09

0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.04

0

-0.02

Working capital

-1.6

-0.47

-3.34

1.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.22

-72.36

25,881.67

-85.36

Op profit growth

33.72

-81.82

290.26

-17.93

EBIT growth

-11.03

-307.64

-168.38

6.83

Net profit growth

1.25

-262.84

-185.03

-8.41

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Arigato Universe Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arigato Universe Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Anurag Saboo

Whole-time Director

Nikhil Kuwar Singh

Whole Time Director & CFO

Saroj Kumar G Pandey

Additional Director

Rajan Kantilal Shah

Additional Director

Dhwani Sanket Shah

Additional Director

Sanket Rajan Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arigato Universe Ltd

Summary

Promoted by D P Saboo of the Saboo group, Saboo Brothers Ltd (SBL) was incorporated in 1979. It was not active till 1982 when it became the sole proprietor of Shree Engineers which became a unit of the company. The unit is engaged in the manufacture of mini-cement plants based on the Saboo VSK technology. The Company belongs to Saboo Group of Jodhpur, promoted by Late Shri Durga Prasad Saboo and Shri Shreegopal Saboo. The Company is mainly into Manufacturing and dealing in construction related materials, and commodities. Execution of contracts relate to real estate and development of land, development of and dealing in immovable properties, development of properties for Hospitality & Recreational Activities and related services and provide such services at BSE. In Oct,93, SBL became a partner of Saboo Chemicals and Engineers (SCE). In Oct.94, it become the sole proprietor of SCE, and thus it became the second unit of the company engaged in the manufacture of refractory cement and castables. To part-finance the expansion of capacity for high aluminia refractory cement and refractory castables from 4000 tpa to 46,000 tpa, SBL went public with its maiden issue at a premium of Rs 40 per share in Mar.95. The company has adopted the technology developed by Saboo Consultants which has supplied over 90 cement plants in India, Bhutan and Bangladesh.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Arigato Universe Ltd share price today?

The Arigato Universe Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹88.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arigato Universe Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arigato Universe Ltd is ₹53.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arigato Universe Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arigato Universe Ltd is 0 and 5.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arigato Universe Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arigato Universe Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arigato Universe Ltd is ₹51.05 and ₹99.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arigato Universe Ltd?

Arigato Universe Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.97%, 3 Years at 53.09%, 1 Year at 73.83%, 6 Month at 2.00%, 3 Month at 2.93% and 1 Month at 3.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arigato Universe Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arigato Universe Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Arigato Universe Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.