Open₹95.6
Prev. Close₹87
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.14
Day's High₹95.6
Day's Low₹88.05
52 Week's High₹99.3
52 Week's Low₹51.05
Book Value₹17.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.71
P/E0
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.47
4.24
4.19
4.09
Net Worth
10.57
10.34
10.29
10.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.37
0.33
1.19
0
yoy growth (%)
14.22
-72.36
25,881.67
-85.36
Raw materials
-0.36
-0.31
-1.63
0
As % of sales
95.25
95.45
136.08
175.05
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
0.19
-0.09
0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.04
0
-0.02
Working capital
-1.6
-0.47
-3.34
1.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.22
-72.36
25,881.67
-85.36
Op profit growth
33.72
-81.82
290.26
-17.93
EBIT growth
-11.03
-307.64
-168.38
6.83
Net profit growth
1.25
-262.84
-185.03
-8.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Anurag Saboo
Whole-time Director
Nikhil Kuwar Singh
Whole Time Director & CFO
Saroj Kumar G Pandey
Additional Director
Rajan Kantilal Shah
Additional Director
Dhwani Sanket Shah
Additional Director
Sanket Rajan Shah
Summary
Promoted by D P Saboo of the Saboo group, Saboo Brothers Ltd (SBL) was incorporated in 1979. It was not active till 1982 when it became the sole proprietor of Shree Engineers which became a unit of the company. The unit is engaged in the manufacture of mini-cement plants based on the Saboo VSK technology. The Company belongs to Saboo Group of Jodhpur, promoted by Late Shri Durga Prasad Saboo and Shri Shreegopal Saboo. The Company is mainly into Manufacturing and dealing in construction related materials, and commodities. Execution of contracts relate to real estate and development of land, development of and dealing in immovable properties, development of properties for Hospitality & Recreational Activities and related services and provide such services at BSE. In Oct,93, SBL became a partner of Saboo Chemicals and Engineers (SCE). In Oct.94, it become the sole proprietor of SCE, and thus it became the second unit of the company engaged in the manufacture of refractory cement and castables. To part-finance the expansion of capacity for high aluminia refractory cement and refractory castables from 4000 tpa to 46,000 tpa, SBL went public with its maiden issue at a premium of Rs 40 per share in Mar.95. The company has adopted the technology developed by Saboo Consultants which has supplied over 90 cement plants in India, Bhutan and Bangladesh.
The Arigato Universe Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹88.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arigato Universe Ltd is ₹53.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arigato Universe Ltd is 0 and 5.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arigato Universe Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arigato Universe Ltd is ₹51.05 and ₹99.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arigato Universe Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.97%, 3 Years at 53.09%, 1 Year at 73.83%, 6 Month at 2.00%, 3 Month at 2.93% and 1 Month at 3.44%.
