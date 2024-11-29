Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Appointment of Mr Sanket Rajan Shah as Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 16-12-2024.

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Arigato Universe Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 29th November 2024 In pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held on Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 2.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, the Board has considered and take note of: 1) Resignation of Mr. CS Apurv A. Hirde (A60955) from his position as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 27th November, 2024, to pursue carrier opportunity outside the company as mentioned in their respective resignation letters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Arigato Universe Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We wish to inform you that in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. have inter alia approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with applicable Accounting Standards for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities. The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Financial Result for Quarter and Half year ended 30th September,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/12/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Arigato Universe Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note of the resignation of directors Mrs. Sushama Anuj Yadav (DIN: 07910845) and Mr. Lokanath Mishra (DIN: 03364948)as Directors of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 24th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Arigato Universe Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday September 05 2024 at 01.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) Increase in Authorized Share Capital; 2) Shifting of the Registered Office to another state; 3) Any other item. ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 05-09-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Arigato Universe Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 1.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; 2) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer; 3) Appointment of Directors; 4) Change of Registered Office; and 5) Any other item. Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome with Unaudited FR for quarter ended 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Arigato Universe Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 01.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Annual Audited Report thereon; 2) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; and 4) Any other item. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 1:00 pm at the registered office of the Company. Read less.. ATTACHED HEREWITH AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME ATTACHED HEREWITH AUDITED RESULTS OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 26 Mar 2024

SABOO BROTHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Resignation of Mrs. Shazia Fatima Mohammed Karimuddin Shaikh as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company Arigato Universe Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Thursday, 04th April, 2024 at 1.00 p.m. which was scheduled to be held on Saturday 30th March, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, to consider and approve: 1) Resignation of Mrs. Shazia Fatima Mohammed Karimuddin Shaikh as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company 2) Any other item. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Attached herewith bm Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.04.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024